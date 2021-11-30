Seattle blocks and returns Washington’s extra point attempt to end first half

Seattle blocks and returns WFT's PAT attempt to end first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With just under one minute remaining in the Washington Football Team's Monday Night Football contest against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with running back J.D. McKissic on a 10-yard touchdown to give the home side the lead.

That lead would, literally, not last one second.

On Washington's ensuing extra point attempt, Joey Slye's kick was blocked by Rasheem Green, who would then recover the football and run down the left sideline nearly 80 yards for two points, tying the game at nine.

Take a look:

To make matters worse, Slye injured his left leg during the return. He was seen stretching it out during the final minute of the first half. The team later announced he is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Since signing with Washington, Slye has made all six of his field goal attempts in two games. Slye had converted the five prior extra point attempts with Washington this season before Seattle blocked his first extra point attempt on Monday.

Seattle would not score on its final offensive possession of the first half, as Washington and the Seahawks entered the halftime break tied at nine.