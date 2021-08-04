New seats available for Seahawks’ Sunday mock game at Lumen Field

It’s not too late to get your tickets to the Seattle Seahawks’ inaugural training camp mock game at Lumen Field. On Wednesday, the team announced new seats are now available for the scrimmage, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The action is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. at the newly-branded Lumen Field. In addition to the competition on the field, live entertainment, food trucks, and photo op stations can be found at the Muckleshoot Plaza.

All tickets are for general admission, with no assigned seats. Parking is available in the North Lot and the Lumen Field Garage. The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy will be strictly enforced.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

