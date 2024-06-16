Season struggles continue for Kyle Busch at Iowa Speedway after mechanical failure

Kyle Busch’s day at Iowa Speedway went from looking like a much-needed top-10 finish to ending early and in the garage after getting into the wall on Lap 269.

When asked what led to his race retirement, the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver said, “Parts and pieces broke. I don’t know what it was exactly, but I don’t know if it was a toe-link or something changed in the left rear that bent or broke … it just changed the driveability of the car. It was undriveable.”

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Busch said the car was giving him fits all day, specifically his corner entry, despite running 10th before he crashed.

“Bunch of issues, frustrating day, hate it for the guys, everybody at Zone and Quick Trip for them being here with us wish we would’ve had a better result, felt like we had a top-10 car,” said Busch.

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver has had a lackluster 2024 campaign compared to the two-time champ’s typical standards, tallying only two top fives and five top 10s through 17 races.

“Fighting everything, every time you turn around it’s something else,” Busch added.

Busch entered the race only eight points below the elimination line. He now sits 31 points down, 25 points behind Joey Logano.

With only nine races left in the regular season, Busch now finds himself in what could be a must-win situation to make the playoffs.

This story will be updated.