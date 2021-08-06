Seasons of a day: the paintings of Jivan Lee

Aug. 6—It was a cold, windy, rainy day in winter. The grassy fields of the watershed between the painter and his subject, the Taos Mountain, were blanched by the season. The clouds rolled swiftly over the mountain and, in an instant, nearly obliterated it from the painter's view before the skies opened, and the winter sun washed the distant peak in a golden hue. He kept on painting. Not one panel, but five, capturing the drama of the storm and its tranquil aftermath.

That small group of oils, each one measuring 14 by 11 inches, is part of a series of 72 paintings, 10,000 Mountains/Winter (2021), that captures the spectacle of weather and light in Northern New Mexico, which can change on the spot.

"I actually went out there thinking, this is a cloudy, rainy day, and I've done a bunch of these paintings, but I haven't seen this dynamic storm," says plein air painter Jivan Lee. "So I'm going to paint this dynamic storm. The thing I hope is that by doing my absolute animated best, the paint tells this story of exposure and physicality."

All of the paintings in 10,000 Mountains, of which the set of 72 included in Lee's exhibition Watershed are only a subset, are of the same view. The series as a whole offers viewers a look at changes over time and not just from season to season or from day to day but, often, from moment to moment.

"There are so many things that are miraculous and unexpected in any given moment," says Lee, who turned 37 at the end of July. "When I place myself where the light is changing, something unexpected is going to be there that I would never have predicted in the studio. I'm going into this happenstance where weather and nature is the boss and I'm just following along with it."

Take any individual panel from the series, such as 10,000 Mountains — 2/3/21 #4, which was made as the winter storm was clearing, and you see that he matches the dynamism of the scene before him with his gestural painting technique. He lays the paint on thick, spreading it with a combination of brushes and flexible acrylic palette knives. It's the colors of the mountain, dominated by ochres and blues as it emerges from the dissipating clouds, that makes an immediate impact. But isolate a single section of the composition and it would appear as a pure, nonobjective abstraction. The shapes are ill-defined but the painting as a whole gives an impression of unmistakable landscape.

The same is true for all of his paintings.

Watershed, which is on view through Aug. 21 at LewAllen Galleries (1613 Paseo De Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com), features more than the 10,000 Mountains series. The exhibit includes multiples of larger, 30-by-30-inch paintings, a series called River Bends (2021), which features views from the same vantage point of a winding river between the hills and mesas. River Bends captures the changes wrought by the light over the course of a single day, from dawn to evening. Even larger paintings are included, such as his 4-by-9-foot diptych Monument #33 (2021).

Lee isn't the first landscape painter to revisit a subject multiple times. French Impressionist Claude Monet was famous for it. But, unlike Lee, Monet wasn't moving to a new canvas after an interval of 15 minutes (or slightly longer or shorter durations of time). For Lee, painting this way meant working quickly, laying on the colors in a gestural, intensely physical act.

"Doing so many iterations over time means that happenstance becomes a real ingredient to the experience," Lee says. "Being on location and splitting them up the way I do, there's this magic thing that happens and that becomes way more of a role-player in the dynamic of the entire piece. There's no predicted outcome. I really relate to some of the abstract expressionists, who were embracing chance."

Although he's been a painter since his college days, first as an undergraduate student at New York's Bard College, where he studied painting while pursuing a degree in biology in the early 2000s, he didn't pursue it as a career until 2011.

"For the last decade, I've been asking, Why am I painting now? It was a surprise to be doing this professionally. It wasn't what I went to grad school for."

Lee earned a master of science in environmental policy, also at Bard, in 2007, a year before moving to Albuquerque to recover from an acute manifestation of Lyme disease.

"I came to Albuquerque to get well," he says. "My best buddy from college had an extra room in his place. I thought I would be here for a few weeks, and it's been 13 years."

In 2009, Lee moved up to Taos, working as a consultant on environmental issues and sustainable practices. He taught at the University of New Mexico, where he developed a program in art and ecology and consulted on sustainability and tribal preservation projects at Taos Pueblo.

"My process for the first five years of landscape painting was about following intuition and seeing where it leads," he says. That meant that Lee could be gone for hours or days, painting not just the vicinity of Taos but other regions of the state as well.

"Since my daughter was born, I've been wanting to stay closer to home, be a parent, and be as involved as I possibly can. I'm not going to drive four hours if I have to be home to put her to bed and help out in the middle of the night if she wakes up."

Returning to the same nearby locations to paint led to the idea of multiples, which became an exercise in capturing the mercurial nature of the landscape in something close to real time. In the River Bend series, in which each painting is given a subtitle based on the time of day — Dawn, Sunrise, Early Morning, and Setting Sun — his focus was on the light. In the large-scale works like Monument #33, it was on coalescing the contradictory nature of the New Mexico landscape (the stillness of the land under inconstant skies) into a single composition.

"In the larger paintings, you sort of shoehorn a whole day's worth of experience, observation, and impression," he says. "There's an infinite number of things that happen that I have no cognitive awareness of but that are, nonetheless, affecting the experience of place moment after moment. It all comes into one piece. With these smaller paintings, it's sort of the inverse. Each one is segregated by an interval of time."

Laying down the colors for a series like 10,000 Mountains happens, he says, in an even narrower window of time. Lee merely captures the essence of the place, the general shapes, and hues. "It's kind of like short-hand writing or something," he says.

Finishing them happens in the studio, but the real collaboration between artist and subject occurs in the visceral world of the great outdoors.

"Part of the outdoor process is about the physicality," he says. "I have a skillset and, hopefully, enough of a facility with paint. I hope there's a sort of emptying of mind that takes place and an energy that emerges out of the palette or out of the gesture."