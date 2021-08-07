Seasonal depression can happen in summer months, too. Here's how to cope

When you think of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), it makes sense for it to occur in Canadians during our country's long and dark winters.

However, SAD has a summertime equivalent that can be similarly depressing, and triggered by the season's often oppressive summer heat and, in more northern areas, very long daylight hours.

Researchers aren't 100 per cent certain what's behind the disorder, but evidence suggests it's related our natural production of vitamin D, serotonin – a hormone that regulates our mood – and melatonin which, for anyone who deals with SAD in the summertime, can be a major issue when it comes to good quality sleep.

Rachel Schoutsen, The Weather Network's health reporter, spoke to an expert for tips on how to cope with that summertime sadness. Watch above for the full story.