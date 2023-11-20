Season wrap-up: A look at Eau Gallie, Holy Trinity, Titusville, Rockledge football seasons

The seasons of Eau Gallie, Titusville, Rockledge and Holy Trinity each ended in the FHSAA state football playoffs this past Friday. And while these teams' seasons may be over, each program had memorable runs.

Here's a breakdown of each team and why they should be pleased with what they accomplished:

Eau Gallie

In its playoff game last Friday, Eau Gallie fell behind two touchdowns early to Sebring, but got within eight points after a touchdown run by Delvonte Williams in the second quarter.

Sebring extended its lead to 21-6 before the half and went on to win the game 21-12. Emmanuel Small scored a touchdown for Eau Gallie in the third quarter to keep things close, but neither team scored after that.

Despite the season-ending loss, Eau Gallie's 2023 season was one where the program finished with a 10-2 record and won its first football district championship in school history. Another bright spot for the Commodores is that the team is expected to return several of its top contributors.

Eau Gallie QB Jamari Crooms passes the ball over blitzing Merritt Island players Jarvis Howell and Wyatt Armstrong during their regional quarterfinal game Friday, November 10, 2023 Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Among those are offensive players like quarterback Mari Crooms, the team's two leading rushers in Latavious Welch and Williams, and wide receiver DL Hardison. Oregon commit Chavez Thompson, an offensive lineman, also will be back for the Commodores.

Defensively, the team's three tackles leaders Caden Davis, Rayshaan Berry and Small are all juniors who could return for the Commodores. Sophomore Xavier Lherisse had a big season this year after leading the county in interceptions with eight. Senior Markell Gowins, who led the team in sacks with nine on the season, is one crucial player making a departure due to gradation.

Titusville

Titusville had one its best seasons in decades after finishing with a 10-2 record under second-year head coach John Holmes. In the region 3-2S semifinals, South Sumter defeated Titusville, 44-7.

This season, the Terriers' offense had a dynamic rushing duo of junior Jamarion Stephens (851 yards, 11 touchdowns) and senior Nate Lopez (807 yards, 10 TDs). Junior quarterback Josiah Allen finished the season with 10 passing touchdowns.

Titusville takes the field for the game against Astronaut Friday, October 27, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Allen and Lopez were also Titusville's top leaders in total tackles. Lopez led the team in sacks with six. Ray Wilson-Polydor led the team's receiving game with seven touchdowns and 521 yards.

Rockledge

The Rockledge Raiders (6-6) faced tough opponents throughout the regular season and that proved to be beneficial in the playoffs. The Raiders knocked off Jensen Beach on the road in overtime and pushed top-seeded Mainland to a competitive 22-14 game last Friday.

Senior quarterback Traven Green threw 1,199 yards and 14 touchdowns. Green also scored two touchdowns on the ground and had 287 rushing yards this year.

Rockledge's Jaylen Heyward (0) eludes defenders for a 35-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Mainland in a Region 3-3S football semifinal.

Senior Lorenzo Bell finished the season with 455 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Jaelyn Bradley was the leading rusher for the Raiders this season and ended the year with 403 yards on 91 carries and three touchdowns.

D.J. McCormick led the defense with 103 total tackles. The Raiders had three players tally at least six sacks this year in Jaquay McFadden (6.5), J.J. Silberzahn (6.5), and D'Mari Jenkins (6). Freshman Jamarcus Giscombe had four interceptions.

Senior UCF commit Jaylen Heyward played on both sides of the ball, collecting two interceptions while rushing for 313 yards and two total touchdowns.

Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity had its season come to an end against Ocala power Trinity Catholic with a final score of 55-7. The Tigers finished the season 7-4.

The throwing connection between quarterback Brogan McNab and receiver Jaeden McMillan was a strong point for Holy Trinity this season.

Holy Trinity Tigers' quarterback Brogan McNab (5) directs traffic during Friday's home game against the Palm Bay Christian Saints on September, 8, 2023. Rob Zolman for FLORIDA TODAY

McMillan caught seven touchdowns on 694 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. McNab threw for 1,489 yards and 16 touchdowns while he rushing for 837 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On defense, Wyatt Chanda had 60 total tackles and a team-high five sacks. Gabe Sullivan and Julien Warden both snatched four interceptions this season.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Football: Eau Gallie, Holy Trinity, Titusville, Rockledge seasons end