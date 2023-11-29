In-Season Tournament Player grades: Spencer Dinwiddie drops 23 points as Nets beat Raptors 115-103

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Tuesday for the final day of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament and won 115-103.

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while Mikal Bridges had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Cam Johnson had 18 points and Royce O’Neale had 18 points off the bench.

For the Raptors, Pascal Siakam had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. had 15 points off the bench and Dennis Schroder had 14 points.

In the first half, both teams were laying bricks as neither team could find its shooting touch from anywhere on the floor. The scoring picked up in the second quarter as both teams started to find their groove before the Nets ended the period with a 13-0 run in the last three minutes to go into halftime leading 52-44.

In the second half, Toronto got back into the game in a hurry as they started to wake up and play with more energy on both ends of the floor. However, Brooklyn ran away with things in the fourth quarter as O’Neale continued to make threes and the Raptors did not have an answer for him or Dinwiddie. The Nets eventually won the game 115-103 to finish the In-Season Tournament with a 3-1 record.

Here are the Nets player grades following Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament win:

Spencer Dinwiddie: A

Dinwiddie had a slow start to this game offensively, but after some time, he found his shooting touch, especially from three-point land. Not only was Dinwiddie making a good amount of his threes, but he also had some success driving to the rim like he tends to have in almost every game. He also did a little of everything from his guard spot and he was constantly lurking in the passing lanes ready to pick off any errant Raptors pass and he was successful more than he usually.

Mikal Bridges: A

Bridges had a good offensive game as he was mixing in crafty drives to the basket along with his patented mid-range jumpshots. As you can see in almost every pregame, Bridges has done a lot of work to improve his ability to attack the basket in a number of different ways that aren’t just finishing over the top of the defender. He is starting to get more comfortable with making those slight adjustments to his driving patterns to disrupt the timing of the defender and that is promising for his future scoring prospects.

Cam Johnson: B+

Johnson had a solid offensive game in this one as he didn’t settle for whatever shot Toronto was giving him on some occasions. He made an concerted effort of driving at the closeout to get a chance to drive to the rim or set up a teammate for an easy score. Johnson has a sneaky ability to drive to the basket and sometimes, his drives catches defenders off-guard with the way that he’s able to drive under control and with his head up.

Finney-Smith’s offense has come down a long way from what it was in the beginning of the season. Most of that was driven by how well he was shooting from deep and how many attempts he was getting up, but it seems that that role for him in this offense is going away with Cam Johnson getting back up to speed. One thing to point out is that Finney-Smith struggles when he is run off the three-point line and it seems that opposing teams are starting to catch on to that. Aside from that, Finney-Smith did a great job on the glass and he was a key part in slowing down Pascal Siakam.

Nic Claxton: A

Claxton played well on the offensive end in this one. In fact, it’s important to point out how much Claxton has grown from a player who could only score on lobs and point-blank layups to a player who can now score with his back to the basket and facing up. To be clear, Claxton still takes a backseat in this offense because of his nonexistent jump shot at the moment, but he is the perfect complement to the amount of players on Brooklyn’s roster that can score. Claxton, once again, was awesome on the glass and protecting the rim as he had some blocks that even the referees could not believe that he pulled off.

Day'Ron Sharpe: C+

Sharpe has had more complete games, but that is to acknowledge that he has been pretty good this season in a consistent role as Nic Claxton’s backup. Sharpe still has some limitations as a finisher at the rim, but for what Brooklyn needs from him, that is fine at the moment. Sharpe did a great job of running the floor even when the passes/lobs weren’t coming his way and that type of rim-running could open up more playing time for him as he continues to get easy baskets that way.

Walker did not have one of his best games of the season on the offensive end as he was noticeably off on shots that he has made throughout this season. Walker was off from three-point range and he wasn’t able to get much going with his drives to the rim. Despite how off he was shooting the ball, Walker did not let that change his effort on the defensive end as he made things tough for whoever he was guarding.

Royce O'Neale: A+

O’Neale was on fire from three in this one and his long-range shooting was one of the main reasons that Brooklyn stayed in this game. It’s no secret that most of O’Neale’s points come from the three-point line so if he isn’t hitting those shots, he may not be that effective on offense, but when he is making those shots, it changes the tenor of the Nets’ offense. To add to his shooting, O’Neale was doing a lot of everything else as he was rebounding, passing, and playing some great defense as well.

Trendon Watford: D

To put it bluntly, Watford has had better games for the Nets this season. Granted, he did not play much in this one with Jacque Vaughn trying to pick his spots to put him in to handle the ball. Part of the reason for his limited minutes is because of how many turnovers he had without really providing much else on the offensive end. His secondary ball-handling and versatility are still assets to the Nets and he will have better games in the future.

