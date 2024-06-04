Season tickets for the first year of Utah NHL hockey to go on sale June 7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you were one of the people who have placed a deposit for season tickets for Utah’s new NHL hockey team, you’re going to want to get the rest of your money together soon.

Season tickets will go on sale Friday, June 7, including Delta Center seats for 42 preseason and regular season games for the still-unnamed team.

Pricing will start at $44 per game per seat, and will vary depending on the seat’s location, according to Smith Entertainment Group (SEG). Up to 16,000 seats are expected to be available for the first season with 10,000 seats having unobstructed views. That number will increase over the next few years as renovations are made to the Delta Center.

Half-season packages, for 21 games, will also be available.

SEG said single-game tickets will go on sale shortly after the NHL announces the 2024-25 schedule, “with partial ice view tickets starting at $19.”

If you’re one of the people who have not already put down a deposit, your waiting list could be a little long. SEG reports 34,000 season tickets are already under deposit for the first season — and growing.

“The overwhelming support we received from fans who secured season ticket deposits highlights how passionate Utahns are for hockey and how excited they are for the NHL experience,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer. “We look forward to filling Delta Center and creating an electrifying atmosphere for our fans and players alike when the puck hits the ice this fall. Together, we will build a strong legacy for our NHL franchise that lasts for generations to come. ”

From Tuesday to Thursday this week, those who have placed deposits are welcome to attend an open house at Delta Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to see the ice setup, view sight lines, and choose their seat in person. Attendees will also be able to speak to representatives to get their questions answered on costs, payment options, and the purchasing process.

Starting on June 7, when the tickets actually go on sale, deposit holders will be able to return to Delta Center at a specific time to complete their purchase. If you are unable to attend Delta Center in person, you will have a phone option to complete your purchase.

Not everyone who has placed a deposit is guaranteed season tickets, but even if you aren’t able to get a full package, your deposit should still give you priority access to single-game tickets or other mini-plans SEG will make available to the general public. As renovations expand Delta Center, deposit holders could also get priority access to the new seats after their installation.

“Utah’s NHL franchise is also committed to donating a variety of tickets each game to organizations and individuals within the community, similar to the years-long program by the Utah Jazz, which supports more than 440 community organizations and donates thousands of tickets to home games annually,” a press release stated.

Barney added that 92 percent of the season ticket deposits were placed by people who did not own season tickets to the Utah Jazz. There was speculation that Jazz season ticket holders would be given priority.

Barney also said fans are still able to place deposits on season tickets.

The new NHL team, which will go by the name “Utah” in its inaugural season will begin its first season of competition in October.

