Season Tickets for the 2023 Texas A&M football campaign have been sold out

Kyle Field will be rocking for the 2023 season, and we have the numbers to back it up. The Aggie faithful snatched up a whopping 92,000 plus season tickets, followed by a near-record number of student passes at 39,000.

Even coming off a down season, there is much to be excited about once the Aggies take the field. The core of their top recruiting class is still intact; they led the SEC in returning starters, Bobby Petrino is ready to feed the studs, and Jimbo Fisher has a different swagger about himself this offseason.

SEASON TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT. The nearly record 93,000 total season tickets purchased includes a record number of 39,000 Student Sports Passes, ensuring the nation's largest student section will be sold out this season.

These numbers solidify that Kyle Field will remain one of the loudest football stadiums in the nation when opposing teams trot on the field and have to deal with the 12th man.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire