In a season of statements, UWGB men's basketball makes biggest one yet with win at Youngstown State

UWGB’s Preston Ruedinger (2) scored a team-high 26 points in a win at Youngstown State on Saturday.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team walked into a game at Youngstown State on Saturday with 16 wins this season, matching the program’s victory output for the previous three seasons combined.

The 17th of the season?

It’s arguably the most impressive of all after sophomore guard Foster Wonders played hero with a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix an 84-83 win in a battle between two of the top teams in the Horizon League.

It gets even more impressive.

The Phoenix was a 10-point underdog entering the day.

It then had to go without its potential league player of the year in junior guard Noah Reynolds, who missed the game with an illness.

All this while going up against a Penguins group that was 12-1 at home.

It just doesn’t seem to matter with this group, which has moved into a tie with Towson for the single-best turnaround in Division I men’s basketball history with a 17½ game improvement.

There still is plenty of work to be done to hold that tie or have the distinction all to itself, but who is going to doubt anything about the Phoenix right now?

After all, any doubts or concerns about first-year coach Sundance Wicks and his overhauled roster are so four months ago by now.

“The quality of character or the men you have in your locker room is vastly more important than the talent each individual possesses,” Wicks said after the win. “Our whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Dick Bennett taught me that.

“We lift our brothers up, any time one of our brothers can’t go to battle with us. We pray for them and lift them up. We rally behind our belief and get lost in the fight. This team is relentlessly connected with one another and never stops competing.”

That was evident with 30 seconds remaining after YSU went up 82-79 on a 3-pointer from DJ Burns after the Penguins earlier tied the score at 79 with 1:51 left.

UWGB forward Will Eames cut the deficit to a point with a layup with 15 seconds remaining before Burns went 1-for-2 at the line to put YSU back up two.

It eventually set up the shot of the game from Wonders, the all-time leading prep scorer in Upper Peninsula history.

Freshman forward Marcus Hall lobbed the ball from out of the corner to fellow freshman David Douglas Jr., who found Wonders open at the top of the arc.

Nothing. But. Net.

The play was executed exactly the way it was drawn up. Wicks stole it from Jeff Linder, who he served as an assistant under for three seasons at Wyoming before being hired by UWGB in March.

The play is called, “Deep Money.”

The shot was most definitely money.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Wonders, who finished with 10 points and shot 4-for-6 overall. “This whole season we have just stuck together through all adversity, and today we had to have Noah’s back and pick him up when he was down.

“I have to give all credit to my teammates for believing in me and playing amazing to put us in that situation. There’s no better feeling than winning today and getting a road sweep (after a win at Robert Morris on Thursday).”

UWGB's Foster Wonders (0), shown against Oakland on Jan. 25, hit the game-winning 3-pointer Saturday against Youngstown State.

Wicks was asked earlier in the season how much concern would it be to have to go a few games without Reynolds, who is averaging almost 20 points and has scored 30 or more six times.

He responded by pointing out how “cool” it was to have close to seven players averaging 7 points. That, on any given day, so many guys can step up when needed.

The Phoenix finally faced that situation for the first time Saturday, and it proved Wicks right.

Sophomore guard Preston Ruedinger stepped into Reynolds’ lead role and proved the perfect understudy with 26 points in 32 minutes.

Along with Wonders, the Phoenix got 16 from Douglas, 13 from Hall and 9 from senior forward Rich Byhre.

During an afternoon when a normally stingy Phoenix defense allowed its second-most points of the season and the most against a conference opponent, the offense scored its third-most and put up 80 or more points for the second straight game after doing it just twice in the first 24 games.

The Phoenix is riding a five-game winning streak, its best stretch since winning seven straight in 2016-17.

UWGB plays the next three at home, starting with a 6 p.m. Wednesday game against Northern Kentucky at the Resch Center.

Wicks had a good-natured message for fans back in Green Bay before boarding a plane in Ohio with a happy bunch of players.

“Better get your asses out to the Resch on Wednesday,” Wicks said. “Help push us on.”

