[Getty Images]

Marcus Rashford's huge dip in form encapsulates Manchester United's season.

Last term, he scored 30 goals for United. The idea of him not making England's squad this summer would have been non-existent.

But this season, Rashford has struggled badly. He has lacked confidence at times and was carrying an injury for long stretches of the campaign.

He has scored eight goals, and none since March. He featured for 15 minutes in England's friendly against Brazil, as a substitute for Anthony Gordon.

Rashford came on as a substitute against Newcastle United last week when Gordon caused the home side huge problems.

Little wonder it looks likely Gordon has got the nod.