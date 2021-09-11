Season preview: How many wins will Texans have in 2021 and how many fans will watch?

The last few months have been as tumultuous as any in franchise history for the Houston Texans. January starred major drama around executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and chairman and CEO Cal McNair’s devotion to his future in the Texans’ organization.

February transitioned to national media coverage regarding Deshaun Watson, once the future star of Houston for the next decade to come, demanding a trade away from a team that many said had “failed him” in 2021. February gave way to March, where 22 sexual assault allegations against Watson changed the public narrative and further sent the future of the Texans’ spiraling.

In April, new general manager Nick Caserio had his first draft and selected a quarterback, Davis Mills, with the team’s first selection at 67th overall. Since then, there has been many a snarky commentary piece about the Texans’ culture, the nature of their aging roster, and the generally perceived futility of the 2021 season — all sprinkled in with some fun story time with new coach David Culley.

With that said, the Texans have officially weathered the storm. The longest off-season in team history is giving way to the 2021 season.

It’s time for football.

This season promises to be a trying one for fans. The talent deficiencies seen during the 2020 campaign are still present and Watson has too many issues going on off-the-field this time around to come rescue the Texans. The Houston Chronicle is already writing articles about long-time season ticket holders who aren’t returning for this gruesome campaign and many fans have spoken online about their own reluctance to support an organization that seemingly blindly denies than anything weird has happened this off-season.

Others are doubling down on the direction of franchise and pointing fingers at Watson. It’s a truly divided fanbase despite what everyone expected following the departure of cantankerous coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

Things have been so desperate that, at one point, the team seemingly bribed fans by making training camp practice an exclusive benefit to season ticket holders.

#Texans announce training camp schedule with some major changes regarding fans: “New this year, public practices will be open exclusively to Season Ticket Members as a benefit for their support of the Houston Texans.” — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) July 14, 2021

The team has done everything in their power to be likeable this off-season, from the emergence of Texans Pup and #ThatFootballFeeling to the hiring of David Culley who is essentially impossible to root against. The hope appears to be fans have reason to smile despite anything that may be happening on the field or with No. 4.

Which brings us to the season at hand.

There are four elements to address when considering the outlook of the 2021 Texans’ campaign both on and off the field: front office, the offense, the defense, and the schedule itself. They’ll all play a major part to both the team’s perception and how they win games.

Front office

texans-2022-salary-cap-space-extra-25-7-million

GM Nick Caserio — Courtesy: Houston Texans

Caserio is the new general manager in Houston and, more than anyone else in the building coach or executive, this feels like his team. It’s been a breath of fresh air as the Texans’ seem to have a competent general manager for the first time since Rick Smith was in the building. Caserio is already making his mark, having traded with nine other NFL teams already and not shying away from taking big swings. He was quick to admit his mistake on the Shaq Lawson-Bernardrick McKinney trade and shipped Lawson out of town for a sixth-rounder despite having guaranteed part of Lawson’s salary for 2021. For what it’s worth, the Miami Dolphins ended up cutting McKinney at the end of the preseason. Just this week Caserio essentially purchased a third round pick from the New Orleans Saints’ by paying all but $1.3M of cornerback Bradley Roby’s contract before dealing him. Make no mistake, Caserio appears to be more than competent at his job and knows that Houston is playing for the future in 2021. Nowhere is that more evident than his handling of trading Watson. Caserio and the Texans, despite anything the national media may write, hold all the cards in the future of Watson. They have his playing rights under contract for the next 5 years and have little incentive to move off a top-5, 26-year-old quarterback without the perfect compensation package in return. The result is that it appears very unlikely the Texans will move away from Watson during this season until his legal situation has settled. Caserio won’t take a below market offer on his young quarterback and knows the return will likely dictate how successful his tenure in Houston will be. He’s ready to get uncomfortable and wait this out for the good of his company, even at the potential risk of Watson finding real trouble with the FBI if the investigation broke the wrong way. It’s a bold strategy but a necessary one for what Caserio recognizes as the most talent deficient roster in the NFL. Being uncomfortable is a far better situation than being the butt of every joke in the league should they sell low on Watson and he’s cleared of all charges come March. Speaking of uncomfortable, Easterby is still very much present. He’s on the sidelines in games and walking around practice every day. It doesn't get mentioned much these days, but it’s worth noting that, to a lot of fans, his presence is one that is still hanging over the perception of the organization. Should Caserio be successful, it’s likely all is forgiven with Easterby. However, if things go south as many are projecting them to in 2021, it will be interesting to see how his continued presence is appreciated in the building.

Offense

david-culley-texans-not-indicated-starting-qb

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

There is a fair chance that the Texans will feature the worst offense in the NFL during the 2021 season. They feature a Bottom 5 starting quarterback in career journeyman Tyrod Taylor and, without Will Fuller who left for Miami, have one of the more questionable receiving groups in the league outside of Brandin Cooks. This is less than ideal in a league that's predicated more than ever on passing the football. Luckily for the Texans, or potentially unluckily, they don’t seem to be concerned with passing the ball at high clip this season. New coach David Culley is from Baltimore and bringing with him a strong emphasis on the run game, a sentiment that has been echoed by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. This is something fans should take at face value. The team is carrying five running backs into the season, the only NFL roster to do so. Mark Ingram is listed as the first starter and is the most tenured veteran of the group. He seems promised to be featured in short yardage situation and look quite cool in single digits. https://twitter.com/TexansPR/status/1436043139773607936 Phillip Lindsay, released from Denver this off-season, has been brought in and is listed as a co-starter next to Ingram. His role should be rather similar with the added bonus of giving Houston fans some hope as one of the few young players on this roster. David Johnson is back from last season and projects to see receiving work alongside New England castaway Rex Burkhead. Burkhead, in addition to receiving, projects to play a big part playing special teams. Finally, second-year running back Scottie Phillips may actually be the best runner of the group and is likely the reason the Texans are carrying five backs. They didn’t want him poached off the practice squad after a fabulous pre-season. However, barring an injury or a hopeless record, it’s unlikely we see Phillips featured. In an attempt to make space for these running backs, 2020 starting right tackle and 2019 first round back Tytus Howard has been kicked over to left guard. The idea seems to be that playing Howard next to franchise tackle Laremy Tunsil may create better running opportunities on that side of the line and potentially play towards play-action schemes they hope to implement with Taylor. The statistics don’t necessarily back this idea up but otherwise it’s hard to see why Houston would take their second most valuable offensive lineman, who performed well in 2020, and move him to a less important position. In the receiving game, Cooks will be going for his seventh 1000-yard campaign while Houston fans will hope to see Nico Collins’ steal playing time from free-agent addition Chris Conley. Collins' ability to establish himself as a reliable NFL weapon could spare the team a great deal of pain in a largely otherwise lost season. Pharaoh Brown has won the starting tight end job in camp and, as the best blocker in the position group, can expect to be seen featured heavily. All this to say, expect a far less explosive offense from Houston in 2020. Their goal will be to control the clock and do just enough to steal games from more talented teams. If the record is as porous as many expect, it’s very possible the Texans’ see what they have in Davis Mills towards the end of the season and throw the rookie into the fire. Based on the preseason, Mills is nowhere near consistent enough to be ready to execute at the NFL-level. They may not care, as Mills’ success or lack thereof may strongly determine whether or not the team wants to use their first round pick on a quarterback in 2021.

Defense

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The defense has a little more room for optimism in 2021 compared to the offense. The preseason showed a team with tenacity and a host of competent pass-rushers looking to avenge what was a despicable unit during the 2020 campaign, finishing 30th in total yardage allowed. Lovie Smith has been brought in to fix the unit and has transitioned Houston away from the long-time 3-4 and into his notorious 4-3 Tampa 2 scheme. Charles Omenihu, Jacob Martin, Jordan Jenkins, Demarcus Walker and Jonathan Greenard will need to play a big part of any successful Texans’ campaign this year and get to the quarterback early and often. The team will hope to see young defensive tackles like Ross Blacklock and Roy Lopez step up next to listed starters Vincent Taylor and Maliek Collins. https://twitter.com/DeepSlant/status/1435639710995595274 If the Texans’ are going to find a diamond in the rough during the ’21 campaign, it’s likely to come from the defensive line. It is the deepest and most talented group on the roster and features some of the limited youth that is present on the NFL’s oldest team. Hopefully a few guys emerge that can contribute to winning games in the following season. It’s also possible that we just see a lot of Whitney Mercilus again. Every subsequent unit in the Texans’ defense gets progressively worse and that’s true as you look at the linebacker group. Christian Kirksey is being called the "quarterback of the defense" and will start next to star linebacker Zach Cunningham. Those two will be tasked with massive responsibilities in trying to coordinate the new scheme and make sure the team doesn’t finish last in rushing defense again this year. Finally, the secondary. If the defense featured the most room for optimism on the roster, this part of the unit is why the floor is equally low. It’s quite the possible the Houston secondary is the worst in the league. Outside of Justin Reid and Desmond King, the Texans have no players in their secondary that have ever shown themselves to be reliable NFL starters. The team’s commitment to the future beyond 2021 was never more evident than when they traded Roby to the Saints, who would’ve featured as the team’s best corner after serving his one game suspension. Things will be bad in the Houston secondary, possibly historically bad. The 2011 Green Bay Packers have the league record for most passing yards allowed in a season at 4,796. That was in a season with only 16 games and in a league that passed the ball far less a decade ago. Nobody should be surprised if this team owns that mark by the end of season. https://twitter.com/TexansDoc/status/1435636999864655872

Schedule and predictions

texans-2021-houston-slated-double-digit-loss-team

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Finally, after analyzing the team and what things will look like this season, we can try to project game outcomes. The team’s projected win total according to Tipico is 4.5 wins, the lowest total in the league. The Texans' seemingly have one way to win football games: control the clock, run the ball effectively, and win a low-scoring contest where they capitalize off of the other teams mistakes. There aren't a ton of games on the schedule that project that way. It’s simplest to first do this by category. Without Watson, the Texans are likely to lose every single game where they feature a worse quarterback, worse roster, and worse coaching staff. That’s how the NFL has worked and will always work. As such, it feels fair to say that games at Cleveland, Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, Miami, Seattle, New England, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco are automatically losses. This doesn’t count four games against the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, which fit under this criteria but are also subject to division wackiness. Barring any injuries, Houston should not win any of these contests. After accounting for the best-of-three criteria, that leaves the ceiling for Houston’s season at 9-8. If those games were impossible to win, there are then games where it feels extremely unlikely that Houston will win. Indianapolis and Tennessee may be susceptible while traveling to Houston in weird division happenings, but those are not games that they will lose at home to a far inferior Texans roster. As much as every Houston fan would love to see the team beat Deandre Hopkins and J.J. Watt in Arizona, no amount of Kliff Kingsbury is going to give Houston a win against Kyler Murray and that offense. https://twitter.com/Tdrake4sports/status/1436049233023422493 That finally leaves us with six "winnable" games for Houston that they could win in 2021. The Jaguars in Week 1 and Week 15, Indianapolis in Week 13, Tennessee in Week 18, New York in Week 12, and Carolina in Week 2. The Jaguars and Jets are the two teams in the NFL that can rival the mediocrity currently present on the Texans’ roster. They finished last and second to last in 2020 and have also hired new head coaches for 2021 in slightly sexier candidates Urban Meyer and Robert Saleh in Jacksonville and New York respectively. For the fandom, I do believe the Houston Texans can beat the Jaguars in Week 1 and later the New York Jets. They feature a moderately more talented roster with a better, veteran understanding of the game. However, there’s a reason Trevor Lawrence was being hailed as the next Andrew Luck. After three months in the NFL and potentially looking at Davis Mills’ starting down the line for Houston, the Jaguars should be favorites (as they currently are in Week 1) to defeat Houston the second time around. Let's be optimistic and say the Texans win two of these three contests. If there’s a year for Carolina to put it all together, it’s this one. They’ve found a quarterback in Sam Darnold they’ve shown immense faith in and have good talent on both sides of the football. Early in the season with the whole playbook available, it’s unlikely they lose a game to a Houston defense that won’t know what to do against weapons such as D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Christian McCaffrey, and rookie Terrace Marshall. Houston just doesn't have the firepower to keep up. Finally, the two division games remain when Indianapolis and Tennessee travel to Houston. It’s quite possible that by Week 18 Tennessee may be resting all of their older starters to prepare for the wildcard game the next week. That would be very winnable. However, in the middle of the season and in a tight AFC playoff race it’s hard to see Indianapolis doing Houston any favors like that. The Texans probably drop both games to the Colts. This writer will take the Texans at 3-14 and is betting the under on their season win total. In the meantime Houston sports fans will enjoy wearing the Battle Red and watch closely on Saturdays in preparation for a very, very important 2022 NFL Draft. Here's hoping David Culley can shock the world.

1

1