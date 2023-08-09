SEASON PREVIEW: Engineers hope to regain HCAC football title

Aug. 9—After finishing a close second to Mount St. Joseph in the 2022 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football standings, Rose-Hulman would like to return the favor and beat the Lions for the 2023 title.

If the previous two seasons are any indication, coach Jeff Sokol's Engineers will get their opportunity Nov. 11 when MSJ visits Cook Stadium.

You see, at the end of the 2021 campaign, these same programs squared off for the HCAC championship and an automatic NCAA Division III berth at Cook Stadium in eastern Vigo County. The Engineers ended up winning 58-21 to claim the conference crown.

Unfortunately for Sokol's squad, Rose lost at DePauw 26-21 in the first round of the D-III playoffs to end its season at 8-3.

In 2022, Rose-Hulman opened at DePauw with revenge on its mind but lost 17-14.

At the end of the '22 regular season, the Engineers traveled to Cincinnati to face Mount St. Joseph in a battle of teams with zero HCAC losses. When that clash ended, however, they had fallen by a 40-31 score and MSJ advanced to the D-III playoffs, where the Bears lost at Alma 41-21 in the first round. Rose's overall mark was a respectable 6-4.

Back to the future — that would be a great movie title, wouldn't it? — the Engineers will finally get DePauw (7 p.m. Sept. 2) at home, in addition to MSJ. That's the same week Indiana State plays on a Thursday, if Wabash Valley football fans want to check out the Engineers for the first time in a while on a Saturday evening.

"That's a game that's very important to our players," Sokol emphasized. "It should be a great small-college football game."

Other non-conference opponents will be Trine and Albion, both on the road, before their HCAC season kicks off Sept. 30 with their homecoming contest against Anderson.

Nine starters are back to help Rose-Hulman's offense — including 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior quarterback Miguel Robertson; 5-10, 210-pound senior running back Grant Ripperda; 5-8, 155-pound senior wide receiver Daniel Huery; 5-8, 160-pound senior wide receiver Jailen Hobbs (the 2022-23 HCAC Men's Athlete of the Year); and 6-3, 305-pound lineman Justin Pierson.

"Miguel was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football last year," Sokol pointed out. "He knows what he's doing. He's very good at evaluating what a defense is doing and getting the ball into his playmakers' hands. He's been very fortunate to have some great playmakers."

This season should be no exception, with Huery (75 receptions, 939 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 118 rushing yards, one rushing TD and one kickoff-return TD in 2022) and track sprinter Hobbs (44 receptions, 634 receiving yards, nine receiving TDs, two kickoff-return TDs and one punt-return TD) back in the lineup. Chase Wilkinson (6-3, 185, senior) is likely to step into the third receiver's role after serving as a backup in 2022.

"Jailen was a [D-III] All-American kick return last year," Sokol said. "Daniel is our most productive receiver. Both are really fast. They're short, but they are elusive. If they get a little bit of space, they can really hurt ya."

Sokol hopes new tight end Ben Klein (6-2, 215, sophomore) will provide a big target on shorter routes for Robertson (172 completions out of 251 passing attempts, 2,258 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions). Sokol added that Aidan Sturgeon (6-3, 245, senior) should see time at tight end as well.

Regarding Ripperda (831 yards and eight TDs on 198 rushing attempts), who will be backed up by 5-9, 180-pound sophomore Jay Smith, Sokol described him as "a really productive back last year, a second-team all-conference guy."

Pierson will be manning the left-guard position again.

"He's a leader and a big, powerful guy," Sokol said of Pierson. "He should have another great season for us."

Pierson will be joined on the O-line by a few familiar faces, including Chris Schletz (6-1, 250, senior) at tackle and Kenny Gipson (6-4, 240, senior) at center.

"Offensively, we're certainly very experienced," Sokol summarized, adding that juniors Kyle Rehberg and Jonathan Oliger may have a training-camp battle for placekicker, sophomore Connor Whitesell will handle kickoff duties and senior Andrew Toler will handle punting chores again.

On defense, Rose is in stark contrast to its offense with only three returning starters, all in the secondary. They are fifth-year senior Chaikou Sow (5-10, 190), who is using his COVID-19 eligibility granted by the NCAA in 2020; fifth-year senior Ryan Schmidt (5-11, 185) at safety; and senior Cam Dorsey (5-9, 188) at one of the cornerback spots.

A new starting safety is expected to be junior Adam Field (5-10, 175), plus Sokol noted that Whitesell may contribute in the secondary as well.

New players are penciled in to fill the three spots on the defensive line and the three spots at linebacker, so Sokol will be watching camp battles closely. One freshman Sokol mentioned as a potential impact player right off the bat is 6-3, 240-pound defensive lineman Gus Shryock from South Vermillion.

"Obviously, we had a very veteran team last year," Sokol assessed. "We got hit a little hard by graduation [on defense], but we certainly have confidence in our players and confidence in our scheme that we're still going to be able to find ways to stop people."

Turning his attention to the HCAC, Sokol admits that Mount St. Joseph probably will be the team to beat again.

"[The Bears] have an excellent quarterback [senior Josh Taylor] and they have an excellent running back [graduate student Cornell Beachem Jr.]," he told the Tribune-Star. "We certainly expect a very tough challenge from them. Also, Hanover has been excellent the last five years ... and Franklin's always tough."

The Engineers, who reported to training camp Tuesday, are scheduled to have their first fall practice Thursday.