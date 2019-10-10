Season Pass Preview: Player Tracker

With the first month of the regular season in the books, there is even more of a need for info to keep your winning season alive or make that desperate push for league relevancy. Make sure you can get that info with the help of our 2019 NFL Season Pass, which is filled with all kinds of rankings, projections, tools, exclusive features and more!

Here is a look at the Player Tracker feature, which allows you to track news from players on your team as frequently as you'd like.

Here is a quick peek:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Player Tracker

For all of the best features and more from the NFL Season Pass, you can purchase here! And don't forget to take advantage of DFS as well by gaining access to our NFL DFS Toolkit product!