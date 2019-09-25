Season Pass Preview: Line Items

With the regular season now having completed its first three weeks, the need for info to keep your winning season alive or make that desperate push for league relevancy is building towards an apex. Make sure you can get that info with the help of our 2019 NFL Season Pass, which is filled to the brim with all kinds of rankings, projections, tools, exclusive features and more!

Best Rushing Matchups

Los Angeles Chargers (at MIA) – We might as well keep targeting the Dolphins run defense if they’re going to keep giving up yards on the ground. The Dolphins give up the most rushing attempts per game (38.3) and the most rushing yards per game (208.0) so why not list the Chargers? Los Angeles could even get enough work for both Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to make both players fantasy-relevant options this week. The Chargers are pretty good in terms of run blocking. Mike Pouncey, Sam Tevi, Michael Schofield III and Dan Feeney have all received slightly above average run blocking grades from Pro Football Focus. Once again pure volume will do the Dolphins in on Sunday. It almost seems rude to keep picking on the Dolphins, but they just offer themselves up on a platter week after week.

Best Passing Matchups

Kansas City Chiefs (at DET) – Patrick Mahomes has thrown for almost 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns through three games. He has not slowed down one bit after his 2018 MVP run. He has amazing weapons at his disposal and it’ll only get better once Tyreek Hill returns. The matchup this week is fantastic, but game flow is the only thing that could go against Mahomes. Opposing teams are throwing on the Lions 42 times per game. If Mahomes can just get to 32 attempts, he’ll have a fantastic day in fantasy. A big question mark for the Chiefs is the status of their starting left tackle, Eric Fisher. He underwent surgery for a sports hernia and will be out for a while. Mike Daniels and Trey Flowers have been good in the Detroit pass rush, but Mahomes doesn’t need much time to make an explosive play. Cam Erving, Mitchell Schwartz, Austin Reiter and Andrew Wylie have done very well in pass blocking. It seems like cheating to put the Chiefs first, but the offensive line has been great in pass protection and they should be okay with Fisher out. The usual suspects are in play for Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and even Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy are worthy of your consideration.

