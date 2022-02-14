Late-season Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings

With one month left until Selection Sunday, the Pac-12 Conference continues to twist and turn with every single week that passes by.

Arizona and UCLA have gone back and forth looking like the best team in the conference. Oregon made its way up the rankings before losing some games, and USC just upset UCLA in a wild finish on Saturday evening.

So, here we are. One month away from finding out the NCAA Tournament field, and the Pac-12 has a ton of questions.

Here is the latest Pac-12 Power Rankings.

OREGON STATE (3-19, 1-11 PAC-12)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quite frankly, Oregon State might be one of the worst teams in the entire country. Yes, the same team who made the Sweet 16 last March.

The Beavers’ three wins have come against Portland State, Nicholls and Utah. That’s all.

This team is going to lose 25 games and probably won’t finish with more than five total victories. Yikes.

UTAH (9-16, 2-13 PAC-12)

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has gone 1-12 in the past 13 games. That one victory? It came against Oregon State. That’s pretty much all you need to know.

The Utes are bad.

ARIZONA STATE (8-15) (4-9 PAC-12)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State lost four straight before upsetting UCLA. Then, the Sun Devils lost two in a row and defeated Washington State by three.

But, ASU is not good this season, and that victory over the Bruins makes UCLA’s resume look bad.

CALIFORNIA (11-15, 4-11 PAC-12)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Cal lost 10 games in a row before defeating both Oregon schools within the span of four days.

The bottom of the Pac-12 is bad, really bad.

WASHINGTON (13-10, 8-5 PAC-12)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are 7-3 in the last 10 games and have gained ground in the Pac-12.

But, they lost by 24 to Arizona, and they soon face USC and UCLA in consecutive games. Sorry, Huskies.

COLORADO (15-9, 7-7 PAC-12)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs began the season as a bubble team and got off to a hot start. But, unfortunately, Tad Boyle’s team has hit a skid.

Since defeating Oregon at the end of January, the Buffs lost three straight, including an ugly 27-point loss to Washington State.

But, they rebounded with consecutive wins against bottom-feeders Oregon State and Utah. When this team is on, they are dangerous. The thing is, you never know which version will show up.

WASHINGTON STATE (14-9, 7-5 PAC-12)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State should probably be behind Colorado. But, the Cougars slapped the Buffs in the mouths with a blowout victory. The next three games will be huge for them: Oregon, UCLA and USC all on the road.

STANFORD (15-10, 8-7 PAC-12)

Chasson Randle

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

The entire middle of the conference is a wash. Stanford is still hanging its hat on the pair of victories over USC, and if it weren’t for those, this team would be way down these rankings.

OREGON (16-8, 9-4 PAC-12)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dana Altman’s expression says it all in this picture.

At times, Oregon looked like a surefire tournament team. But, they have also looked bad.

The Ducks defeated UCLA and Oregon in the span of three days, then fell to Colorado, won a few in a row, and then lost to Cal.

Altman has to be concerned going forward, and the inconsistencies in Eugene are troubling.

UCLA (17-5, 9-4 PAC-12)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA was a top-5 team for a good portion of the year. On Feb. 3 the Bruins lost to Arizona. That’s understandable.

Then, they lost to Arizona State in a terrible loss for the Bruins. They also fell to USC this past Saturday, and now the Trojans have jumped them in these power rankings for the first time.

USC (21-4, 10-4 PAC-12)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USC looked unstoppable before losing to Stanford in a weird Tuesday afternoon game. Then, the Trojans lost to Oregon a few days later and lost again to Stanford to finish out January.

But, USC’s win over UCLA was massive, and they did it without Isaiah Mobley and with zero points from Boogie Ellis. Andy Enfield has this team playing at a high level, They finish off the year with games against Arizona and UCLA before the Pac-12 tourney starts.

ARIZONA (22-2, 12-1 PAC-12)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Arizona is in the top-5 for a reason. The Wildcats have two losses this year, one against Tennessee and the other against UCLA, both of whom are ranked.

That should do, and Arizona just looks like the best team in the conference by all standards.

