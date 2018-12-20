Season over for Redskins DB Nicholson after arrest

Dallas Cowboys: Without much fanfare, wide receiver Terrance Williams, defensive lineman Datone Jones and center Travis Frederick saw their seasons end Wednesday when the Cowboys activated defensive back C.J. Goodwin to return from injured reserve. The Cowboys activated wide receiver Noah Brown from IR earlier this year, and each team is limited to bringing back two players each season. Frederick, who has missed the entire year with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a nerve condition, already knew he wouldn't come off the list. Williams last played in Week 3 and was placed on IR on Oct. 6 with a lingering foot injury. Jones, who has battled a hamstring injury, went on injured reserve on Sept. 25. Goodwin had been on the list since breaking his forearm in Week 7.

New York Giants: Last week, the Tennessee Titans had the number of rookie running Saquon Barkley, holding him to 31 yards on 14 carries for a season-low 2.21 yards per carry. This week, it will be the Indianapolis Colts (7-7), who are fighting for a playoff berth, looking to put the brakes on Barkley, who has 1,809 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on the season. The heavy rain and gusty winds at MetLife Stadium hampered the Giants' passing game last week, leading the Titans to expect the run, and that wasn't lost on Colts head coach Frank Reich, whose team shut out the Dallas Cowboys last week. This Sunday, the Giants will be playing in the enclosed Lucas Oil Stadium. "We can always open the roof and hope that it rains," Reich quipped, adding: "The defense has been playing well, so I think we're going to play our game."

Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive back Malcolm Jenkins turns 31 on Thursday, and he said the vegan lifestyle he follows has helped him to hold off Father Time. He hasn't missed a game since 2013. Jenkins told ESPN.com that he converted to vegan last year after watching the documentary "What the Health?" about the effects of eating animal products. "I wanted to see how I was going to feel," said Jenkins, who tested out the lifestyle beginning in July 2017. "I set it up to fail, quite frankly, because I'm going to do it during training camp, I'm going to go cold turkey -- no meat, no dairy. I was like, 'There was no way I'm going to have enough energy or protein to keep up.' In all actuality, I felt great, lost a few pounds, speeds were great, my strength was up, my recovery was really good. So I said, if that's the case, I've got to stick with it."

Washington Redskins: The team placed safety Montae Nicholson on the reserve non-football injury list Wednesday, a day after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public. By being placed on the list, the second-year player will be required to miss six weeks, ending his season. TMZ Sports released a video that shows a man identified as Nicholson punching a man on the street near Redskins Park. A 24-year-old woman with him, Sydney Maggiore, also was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery. They were arrested outside World of Beer in Ashburn, Va. The report from police in Loudoun County, Va., stated "an investigation determined the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim," ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media