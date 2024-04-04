Season over for Freiburg's Ginter due to Achilles surgery

Freiburg's Matthias Ginter in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart at Europa-Park Stadium. Harry Langer/dpa

Freiburg defender Matthias Ginter requires surgery on Achilles tendonitis which will make him miss the rest of the season and end his small hopes of playing at the European championships.

Coach Christian Streich made the announcement on Thursday ahead of their weekend Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig.

"Unfortunately the season will be over for him. We regret that a lot, also regarding the European championships where he had hope," Streich said.

"Nothing is broken in the structure, we hope it will not be a big operation. Hopefully he can start well into the new season."

Ginter is a key player at Freiburg and has 51 Germany caps but he has not been picked since Julian Nagelsmann became national team coach last autumn. His chances of making the squad for the Euros in Germany were considered very slim.

Freiburg are eighth in the Bundesliga and still hope to play in Europe again next season.