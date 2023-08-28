Season openers in Little Rock since Arkansas joined the SEC

Prior to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium’s expansion in time for the 2001 season, Arkansas played as many, if not more games in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

It was easier for fans all over the state to get to the capital city than it was Fayetteville. Once Interstate 49 (then known as I-540) was completed from Alma to Fayetteville, that was no longer an issue.

Since then, most season openers have been in Fayetteville. But going back to joining the SEC in 1992, a number of the year’s first games have been in War Memorial.

We take a look back today.

Arkansas 34, SMU 14 (9/3/1994)

16 SEP 1995: UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS BARRY LUNNEY JR. TAKES THE SNAP DURING THE RAZORBACKS 20-19 WIN OVER ALABAMA AT BRYANT STADIUM IN TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA. MANDATORY CREDIT: MATHEW STOCKMAN/ALLSPORT

Arkansas opened its 100th season of football with a convincing victory over former SWC rival SMU.

Barry Lunney Jr. led the team at quarterback. The Hogs were ahead 14-7 at halftime and cruised in the second half in front of 51,810.

Arkansas 38, Missouri State 0 (9/2/2000)

This game was moved back to a 8 p.m. kickoff because of 100-plus degree temperatures.

The Razorbacks thumped the Bears, who were then known as Southwest Missouri State. Eddie ‘Boo’ Williams had a monster game receiving.

Arkansas 14, UNLV 10 (8/30/2001)

After losing to the Rebels in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl, the teams opened in front of a national television audience on ESPN on a Thursday night.

The Arkansas offense was anemic most of the evening, but a Lawrence Richardson interception return for a touchdown sparked the team and Cedric Cobbs’ touchdown run sealed the victory.

Arkansas 48, Missouri State 10 (9/5/2009)

Arkansas running back Dennis Johnson (33) gets past East Carolina defenders Linval Joseph (97), Jay Ross (90), and C. J. Wilson (95) in the first quarter of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2010, in Memphis, Tenn. Blocking for Johnson at left is DeMarcus Love. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Dennis Johnson took back the opening kickoff 100 yards on a steamy night and the rout was on.

The late Ryan Mallett made his Razorback debut and threw for 309 yards and a touchdown on 17 of 22 passing.

Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7 (8/31/2017)

It took awhile to get going on this Thursday night opener, but Arkansas eventually put away the visiting Rattlers.

This was one of the final victories of the Bret Bielema era, as the team stumbled to a 4-8 record and got him fired on the field at the end of the season.

