With season opener just weeks away, Seahawks focus shifts to starters

The Seattle Seahawks are just a couple of weeks away from the regular-season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Now that training camp has wrapped up, Pete Carroll and his staff are making some adjustments.

“The focus really shifts to the starters and the guys that we are counting on and are doing a lot of playing,” Carroll said after Sunday’s practice. “We’ve been developing guys throughout and working with them in making sure that we know who we have and making it competitive and all that. And the starters have been getting reps, but the focus goes directly to the guys who are going to do all the playing. So, the scripts and the preparation of the practice and design is to make sure they are ready to go now.

“So, that’s the clear shift for us.”

With a number of starting positions still up for grabs including quarterback, this week’s final preseason game will be of the utmost importance for Seattle. The Seahawks are set to square off against the Cowboys in Dallas on Friday night. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. PT.

