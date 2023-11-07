New season, no problem: Texas men's basketball team races past Incarnate Word in opener

Texas Longhorns forward Kadin Shedrick (5) celebrates with guard Ithiel Horton (9) during a timeout in the men’s basketball game against the University of the Incarnate Word at the Moody Center on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Austin.

As expected, the new-look Longhorns didn’t have much trouble with Incarnate Word in Monday’s season opener at Moody Center.

Texas (1-0) reeled off a 21-0 run in the first half and cruised to a 88-56 win over Incarnate Word (0-1), a Southland Conference program from San Antonio that hasn’t had a winning record in nine seasons. But the manner of the win must have pleased Rodney Terry, who’s melding together five new transfers with four returners from last year’s team that went 29-9 and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Final: Texas 88, UIW 56 pic.twitter.com/rjbtthOF4f — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) November 7, 2023

The No. 18 Longhorns got a combined 40 points and 7-of-16 shooting from 3-point range from the starting guard trio of returner Tyrese Hunter and newcomers Max Abmas and Ithiel Horton.

Even better for a team playing without injured forward Dylan Disu, a pair of fresh faces at forward delivered strong performances in their Texas debut. Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the past four seasons at Virginia, showed no lingering issues from offseason shoulder surgery after scoring 12 points and pulling down five rebounds in 11 minutes just a week after being medically cleared to return to the court. Ze’Rik Onyema, who came to Texas after two seasons at UTEP, started up front alongside returner Dillon Mitchell and compiled 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds in 18 minutes.

Horton, a 6-5 guard who played at Central Florida last season, led Texas with 17 points.

Texas will return to Moody Center against Delaware State Friday at 8 p.m.

