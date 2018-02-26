New season of NASCAR America begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

The fifth season of NASCAR America begins today on NBCSN and airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts and is joined by Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. They will recap Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta won by Kevin Harvick.

On today’s show:

This time, he wouldn’t be denied. After several near-misses, Kevin Harvick finally closed at Atlanta to get his first win there since his emotional victory in March 2001. Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton will break down how everything came together for the future Hall of Famer.

Teams continue to get used to the new pit personnel rules & standard pit guns. On Sunday, some teams had problems with the pit guns, and one crew chief gave them a not-so-ringing endorsement. You’ll see who that crew chief is, as we discuss these issues.

NASCAR’s new generation has dominated the headlines, but the sport’s veterans still have plenty to prove. The Mayor Jeff Burton ponders the age-old battle between youth and experience.

And we’ll get a look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Olympic experience, which included a visit to the Olympic Sliding Center – where he learned what it takes to go fast on ice!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.