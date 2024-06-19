Season long celebration of 100th anniversary of Nippert Stadium planned by UC Bearcats

It will be a year-long celebration.

University of Cincinnati Athletics will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Nippert Stadium during the entire 2024 football season, celebrating the life of stadium namesake Jimmy Nippert as the Bearcats' season-long theme. The celebration will take center stage Nov. 9,when the Bearcats face rival West Virginia.

Fans are invited to visit GoBearcats.com/Nippert for digital storytelling efforts throughout the season and to share their memories of Nippert Stadium, which has connected UC fans for generations.

Tuesday, UC Athletics debuted a memorial shield, which will be featured throughout the 2024 season. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase apparel featuring the mark when it becomes available at retailers both in-store and online later this summer.

UC is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Nippert Stadium. This memorial shield will be available on Bearcats apparel later this season.

Nippert Stadium dedication on Nov. 8, 1924

That was the formal dedication for Nippert Stadium with funds being provided by James Gamble of Procter & Gamble. Gamble was the grandfather of Jimmy Nippert who suffered a spike wound in the season-ending Thanksgiving game with Miami (Ohio) in 1923 and passed away a month later on Christmas Day. Arch Carson started football at Cincinnati in 1885 and the playing surface is technically called Carson Field. UC has played football at the current site since 1901.

The Cincinnati Bearcats opened up the 2023 season at Nippert Stadium against Eastern Kentucky.

Nippert Stadium's place in college football history

Nippert is the third-oldest college stadium in use. The oldest is Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium which opened in 1913. Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State opened in 1914. The ORIGINAL construction of UC's current site was 1915, with the Nippert name coming in 1924. Behind UC is Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss which also opened in 1915 and Wisconsin's Camp Randall which dates back to 1917.

Renovations to Nippert Stadium

The field was lowered 12 feet allowing for a capacity of 24,000 in 1936. In 1954 the Reed Shank Pavilion increased capacity to 28,000. By 1991, it became the Herschede-Shank Pavilion with capacity at 35,000. In 2005, a permanent grandstand and videoboard came with gameday locker rooms. In 2015, concourses were made larger, skywalks were in place along with a state-of-the-art press box.

Nippert went from grass to AstroTurf in 1970 and then FieldTurf in 2000. Motz artificial turf has been used since 2019.

The University of Cincinnati's "Nipp at Night" games are always exciting at Nippert Stadium.

Tenants

Nippert Stadium was the original home of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1968 and 1969. From 2016-2020 FC Cincinnati played at Nippert before moving to their own TQL Stadium.

Presidential crowds

In 1936, Franklin D. Roosevelt made a campaign stop at Nippert before winning his second term, drawing an estimated 15,000. In 2008, Barack Obama drew roughly 27,000 two days before the election.

Members of the Cincinnati Bearcats dance team perform during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium.

Notable crowds

UC has had a string of sellouts with current seating capacity now listed at 38,088. Standing room tickets are sold and to date the largest crowd was 40,140 Oct. 24, 2015 vs. Connecticut. ESPN GameDay appeared on Nov. 6, 2021 for the first time for UC's Homecoming win over Tulsa. Later that season the Bearcats won the AAC Championship at Nippert vs. Houston and made the College Football Playoff playing the Cotton Bowl Classic vs. Alabama.

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) raises the MVP trophy of the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats defeated the Houston Cougars, 35-20.

Upcoming reignited rivalries

A pair of historic rivalries return to Nippert Stadium this fall with Pitt coming to town for the first time since 2012 and West Virginia heading to the Queen City for the first time since Isaiah Pead led the Bearcats to a 24-21 victory in 2009. The Bearcats also open the season against Towson, host Arizona State for the first time ever and TCU for the first time since 2004. Additionally, Houston returns to Nippert Stadium for the first time since the Bearcats' 35-20 victory in the 2021 AAC Championship.

Future opponents announced

UC football also announced two future non-conference games on Tuesday.

The Bearcats will host Northwestern State on Sept. 13, 2025 and Western Carolina on Sept. 12, 2026.

The Bearcats are 2-0 all-time vs. Northwestern State. The first meeting came in 1977, a 41-0 victory, and the most recent meeting was a 66-9 win on Sept. 14, 2013 in Tommy Tuberville's first season.

Cincinnati and Western Carolina have met once before. The Bearcats won that game at home, 7-3, on Sept. 17, 2005 during Mark Dantonio's second season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 100th anniversary of Nippert Stadium planned for UC Bearcats football