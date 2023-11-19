With season on the line, UND players express trust in Tommy Schuster to lead game-winning drive

Nov. 18—GRAND FORKS — Four minutes remained in regulation in UND football's final game of the regular season.

The Fighting Hawks were down five to Illinois State. UND's defense had just allowed a 13-yard touchdown run to Redbirds running back Mason Blakemore.

UND was searching for the seventh win of the season it needed to make a case for the FCS playoffs. And, with Tommy Schuster under center, players had confidence the Hawks would be celebrating postgame.

"I don't want to say I'm relaxed at that point, but I got faith in 2. I know what our offense does. I know what they can do," said linebacker Malachi McNeal. "We got to go guard that same two minute drill at practice multiple times, and we see how talented they are. We see how they can move the ball.

"It's not a relaxed feeling, but it's a trust. I got trust in the offense to go pick us up after we let them score. I think that's for all of us. We got that trust in number 2 to go down there and lead us down the field."

Schuster's 11-yard scramble set up a 1-yard Gaven Ziebarth touchdown run, giving the Hawks a 22-21 win.

"We had a chance," Schuster said of the last drive. "That's all you can ask for, really. We had the ball with plenty of time. That's always a good thing. You can take your time and work a drive, not be in a rush."

Schuster was 14-for-22 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown in the win. He found Wesley Eliodor for a 32-yard catch, and Bo Belquist had an 18-yard grab along the sideline on the Hawks' final drive of the game.

His fourth-quarter scramble was Schuster's third rush of the game. He totaled 22 yards on the ground.

The game didn't start the way UND envisioned. Illinois State's defense stuffed Ziebarth and Schuster threw two incompletions on the Hawks' opening series. The next drive started with a bubble screen to Belquist that was blown up and ended with a short Schuster keeper on third-and-long. UND punted on both drives.

But the game turned as soon as the Hawks found the plays they liked, "especially in the run game," Schuster said.

"We just had a few unfortunate plays early on," he said. "Once we found out what we liked, what was working, we had success."

UND struggled at times during the win. They're still right where they want to be, though, waiting for the FCS bracket release Sunday.

"It feels great. You're fighting for seven wins," Schuster said. "Obviously, if you get more wins, that's always good. Builds your resume more. But that was a goal this week to go 1-0 and get to seven. We did it, and it's a good feeling. Gives us a chance to advance in the postseason."