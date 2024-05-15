The post New Season of Hard Knocks to Feature New York Giants appeared first on Consequence.

The new season of Hard Knocks will focus on the New York Football Giants.

Since its premiere in 2001, the HBO docuseries has offered an intimate, behind-the-scenes look of a NFL franchise as its prepare for a new season of football.

This upcoming edition of Hard Knocks will mark the first season the Giants will be featured in, and it couldn’t come at a better time: beyond intriguing storylines involving future of quarterback Daniel Jones, the debut of first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers, and the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns, this year also marks the Giants’ 100th season.

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will premiere on Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max, with new episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays through July 30th.

Scoop Harrison

