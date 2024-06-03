Season ends for Alabama softball against Florida in Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WHNT) — The season came to an end for the No. 14 Alabama softball team on Sunday, as No. 4 Florida got the 6-4 win to advance to the national semifinals to take on three-time defending national champs Oklahoma.

Florida hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to extend its lead late. Alabama scored a pair in the bottom half of the inning but it wouldn’t be enough.

Alabama softball survives WCWS elimination matchup against Duke

Kayla Beaver got the start in her final collegiate game: she allowed just two runs over four innings with a walk. Riley Valentine drove in two runs for the Tide.

Alabama finishes with a 39-20 overall record and as one of the final six teams still standing. This was the Tide’s 15th Women’s College World Series appearance in program history.

