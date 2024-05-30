Season-ending rankings

It's time for a look back at various standout statistics among Juventus players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Serie A season.

Dusan Vlahovic, voted Best Striker in the league (and receiving his award before Matchday 38's Juve-Monza) is second on the top scorers' table behind Lautaro Martinez, but appears high up in other rankings as well: second for total shots (110), and fourth for shots on target (39).

Also appearing in podium positions in rankings across the league are Weston McKennie (third for assists, 7) and - although not a figure achieved in a Juventus shirt - Mati Soulé, who placed first in terms of successful dribbles (102).

IN-HOUSE RECORDS

Having said the data in which Dusan stands out, above all goals, shots, and shots on target, the winners of the Bianconeri team 'Oscars' are:

Manuel Locatelli - First in terms of successful passes (1687) and tackles made (69)

Federico Chiesa - The Juventus player who created the most chances (54) and completed the most dribbles (35)

Gleison Bremer - Top spot for balls recovered (196)

Filip Kostic - The Bianconero who completed the highest number of crosses (including corners, 168)