Season-ending injury claims Joe Cardona and his incredible NFL streak

The season is officially over for New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, who reportedly has a torn tendon in his foot.

It’s a tough loss for the team this late in the season. The long snapper is a specialty position that takes a lot of trust, and Cardona spent years building that trust with coach Bill Belichick and his teammates in New England.

He has appeared in 140 consecutive games for the Patriots. So not only is his season ending, but his incredible NFL streak will also come to an end in the Week 16 home game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

LS Joe Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot, per a source, and won't play again this season. He experienced a partial tear Dec. 12 against the Cardinals, and played through it Dec. 18 against the Raiders. He is expected to be recovered by the spring. 140-game streak broken. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 22, 2022

The Patriots are expected to turn to Tucker Addington on their practice squad to replace Cardona. It’ll be a tall task for the former Sam Houston State standout, who has yet to take an NFL snap.

He’ll have to do so with the Patriots on the brink of playoff elimination against what will easily be one of their toughest opponents of the season on Saturday.

