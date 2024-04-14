'This season has been a difficult watch': Your views

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell drew 1-1 with Hibs in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Here's what you had to say:

Stuart: I think at the moment just staying in the Premiership is the main win for the team. Stuart Kettlewell seems to have steadied the ship, which is important. Hopefully new investment in the club will progress Motherwell forward and a good summer transfer window will also help.

Jim: A 15-game run without a win and 13 draws have made this season a difficult watch. We have hard working journeyman professionals, many on loan, but unless we get an injection of cash to allow us to offer contracts to decent players, we’ll go into next season again thinking finishing 10th will be a result.