Season Countdown: Could number 98 be in for a big year in Madison?

The start of Badger football is now 98 days away and heading into the 2023 college football season, Wisconsin may need their number 98 to step up on defense.

With defensive leaders Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and John Torchio heading to the NFL, linebacker C.J. Goetz could step into a prominent role in his final year of eligibility.

Goetz had his most productive season with the Badgers in 2022, recording 62 tackles, including two sacks, while also deflecting two passes over 13 contests.

As head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel bring their defensive mentality over from Cincinnati this year, Goetz will look to carve out a significant role under their leadership.

