Late-season Auburn game tabbed for potential upset in new list

Confidence in this season’s Auburn Tigers has been a point of conversation this offseason, with some writers and experts having far less than others.

This was the case in a new list by USA Today, which outlined potential upsets this season in college football in conjunction with the payment those teams are receiving to play the Power 5 squads in question. Auburn’s 1.9 million-dollar game with Western Kentucky was named as a potential upset for the Tigers late in the season — here is what the article had to say about the matchup:

It’s true that the Tigers came within a couple of points of Alabama last season. It is equally true that that same outfit had been in a four-quarter struggle with Georgia State earlier in the campaign. In short, you never know quite what you’ll get with Auburn, which incidentally will also have the date with the Crimson Tide on the horizon when WKU comes to town. The Hilltoppers probably won’t be piling up touchdown passes like they were last season with record-setting QB Bailey Zappe at the controls, but the wide-open system is still in place, and some early success on the Plains will have the home crowd nervous.

With a very tough schedule and a coin-toss non-conference matchup against Penn State, losing to Western Kentucky at home would certainly spell disaster for the Tigers’ bowl game chances under head coach Bryan Harsin. The Hilltoppers’ air raid offense could possibly give teams trouble, though, so the only thing left to do is to see what happens on Nov. 17 when the two teams face off at Jordan-Hare.

