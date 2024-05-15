Season 3 of ‘Coach Prime’ coming out soon

DENVER (KDVR) — University of Colorado Buffaloes fans, mark your calendars. Season three of “Coach Prime” is coming out soon.

Buffs head football coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, took the Centennial State by storm last season when he signed onto a team that only won one game in the 2022-23 season.

Sanders, a former NFL star, not only caught the eye of Coloradans with his intensity and swagger, but he also turned into a household name after he became known as the coach who turned around the losing Jackson State football team.

Coach Prime begins second season in Boulder

Amazon premiered the first season of the documentary “Coach Prime” in 2022 with four episodes during Sanders’ third year with Jackson State. The episodes covered football and tackled deeper topics like the water crisis, player injuries and expectations.

Season two came out in 2023 when Sanders made his way to Boulder. The six episodes showed Prime’s debut season with the Buffs.

While Sanders and the Buffs didn’t make it to playoffs this past season, the team was able to upset Texas Christian University, rank in the AP top 25 and gain multiple prime time spots on television.

After a newly – and quickly – improved team, Coach Prime and Sports on Prime announced season three on Tuesday along with a sneak peek of the trailer.

While there isn’t a set date for the series to premiere, both Primes said it would come out soon.

