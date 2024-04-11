Seaside softball falls to Scappoose

Monday at Broadway Field was the definition of turbulent conditions. Fly balls were dying, and the ball had to be wiped down before most pitches due to the rain and cold.

The game between Seaside and Scappoose High School softball teams was a test of which team would handle the elements better. Scappoose passed this test with flying colors. The Scappoose Indians scored a 15-0 victory against Seaside.

Scappoose’s Saige Casey pitched a complete game, allowing just one walk in her three innings of work. According to the rules, if a team is ahead by 15 runs through three innings, the game will be over. The Indians scored six runs in the first inning and nine runs in the third, which included a grand slam.

Seaside girls golf hit the links

Weather played a factor for local golfers as well.

Astoria and Seaside golfers took on Scappoose and St. Helens at Gearhart Golf Links in a Cowapa League match on Monday. Due to weather, the golfers only played the front nine.

Seaside took second, finishing eight strokes behind Tillamook. The Cheesemakers won the day with 235, while the Seagulls had 243. Astoria came home in fifth with a score of 259.

Makenna White, of Seaside, did the best of the local golfers. She finished in third place with a score of 56. Julia Smith, of Scappoose, and Piper Carlson, of St. Helens, tied for first with a score of 51. Aspen Braaten led Astoria with a score of 57, which was good for a fourth place tie.

Astoria boys golf grabs a win

Astoria boys golf had a good day, despite the poor conditions at Astoria Golf & Country Club on Monday. The Astoria Fishermen saw four of their five scorers in the 90s and look to be trending towards lower scores in the future.

The Fishermen had four golfers in the top five and won the dual match with a score of 375. Tillamook, Astoria’s opponent, scored a 388.

Triton Faber, of Tillamook, was the winner of the day with an 88. He was the only person to break into the 80s. Jake O’Connor was the leading scorer for the Fishermen with a 91. He was followed by Ian McHone in third with a 92, Tayden Cole in fourth with a 95, Ty Cereghino with a 97 and Benjamin Murdock in ninth with a score of 108.