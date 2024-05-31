Seaside quarterback chosen for Oregon football showcase

The Les Schwab Bowl is the place to be for Oregon high school football during the summer.

Seaside High School quarterback Zayden Anderson is joining the fun this year, along with two other Cowapa League players.

Seaside quarterback

Seaside quarterback Zayden Anderson was selected for the Les Schwab Bowl.

Anderson was selected by Team Columbia head coach Steve Pyne, of Central Catholic, and his staff to be one of two quarterbacks on their roster. Anderson and Will Reid of 6A Franklin High School will be the signal-callers for Team Columbia against Team Willamette.

With the selection, Anderson will be joining a star-studded field consisting of elite 4A, 5A and 6A players. Scappoose quarterback Max Nowlin and his teammate James Sessions will also be on the field, but for Team Willamette.

After an impressive debut season under center for the Seagulls, Anderson will get to showcase his talent in front of a packed house and use the game as a springboard for his final high school season.

For those who want to drive down to Portland to watch the local boy in action, the game will be held at Lewis & Clark College on June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.