Seaside boys golf leaves no doubt

If there was any doubt coming into Monday’s Cowapa League Tournament who the best boys golf team was, the result put that to rest.

The Seaside High School boys golf team avenged last Friday’s loss to Scappoose High School with a 323-340 victory.

The Seagulls saw all five of their players finish in the top 10 to claim all-league honors. Logan Norman (77), Madden Wunderlich (78) and Alex Arden (81) put on a clinical performance to claim the first three spots on the podium. With the victory, Seaside will share the league title with Scappoose and look to build on the performance next week at the 4A Special District 1 tournament.

Xanh Quang was the fourth scorer for Seaside with an 87 and Diego Sanchez shot an 89, which was good enough for ninth place individually.

“Today was a pretty impressive show by our team,” Seaside golf coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement. “But I am convinced we still have our best golf in front of us. Logan was five over after three holes then was a putt away from playing the last 15 holes two under par. Madden played the front nine at even par and Alex had a five-hole stretch where he was under par. Xanh has been steady and Diego started off both sides pretty well.”

Poetsch said, “Any of the five could shoot in the 70s and realistically they each have the talent to shoot in the 60s once they get used to scoring low. Hopefully, they are putting it all together as we head into postseason play.”

Astoria boys put up respectable performance

Though they finished a good ways behind Seaside and Scappoose, Astoria High School boys golf put together a very respectable performance. The Fishermen finished third with a score of 377.

Astoria didn’t see any of their golfers make the all-league team, but saw all five golfers shoot within four strokes of each other.

Ian McHone led the way with a 93. He was followed closely by Sawyer Rochon (94), while Jake O’Connor and Benjamin Murdock rounded out the scoring with a pair of 95s. Tayden Cole was fifth place for the Fishermen with a score of 97.

Seaside and Astoria girls golf share all-league honors

Clatsop County rivals Seaside and Astoria couldn’t get away from each other during the girls event. One point separated the two schools and they also had two golfers apiece on the all-league team.

Scappoose, behind Julia Smith’s 92, were victorious with a score of 413. They were followed by St. Helens (420), Tillamook (427), Seaside (439) and Astoria (440).

Makenna White and Reagan Hartnett were the all-league performers for Seaside. White tied for third with a 100, and Hartnett finished ninth with a 102. For Astoria, Aspen Braaten and Maya Portillo tied for third place with a 100. Piper Carlson, of St. Helens, and Smith tied for the title with a 92.