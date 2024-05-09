Seaside boys golf advances to state tournament

Tuesday afternoon saw the Seaside High School boys golf team accomplish their season-long mission.

After the scores were tabulated, Seaside and Scappoose came out on top in the 4A Special District 1 Tournament and were named co-district champions with a two-day score of 692.

Quail Valley Golf Course proved to be a challenge for Seaside, as the Seagulls shot their highest score of the season with a 355. Despite that, the Seagulls did enough to grab a district title and clinch a spot in the state tournament next week. The Seagulls also saw four golfers named to the all-district team in the process.

Cowapa League champion Logan Norman led the way for Seaside. Norman put up a two-day score of 169, which was good for third place overall. Norman was joined on the all-district team by seventh-place finisher Xanh Quang (174) and eighth-place finishers Alex Arden and Madden Wunderlich (176). Diego Sanchez was the fifth golfer for the Seagulls with a score of 186.

“We did not have a great day out there,” Seaside coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement. “Fortunately, we’ve reached a point where we can still win tournaments when we are not at the top of our game.

“Next week, we might not get away with a day like today but our only objective this week was to make sure we made it to state. We did that and tied for the district title as a bonus. It is also really nice that we had four players make the all-district team.”

Joining Scappoose and Seaside at Emerald Valley Golf Club for the state meet are Crook County (718) and Tillamook (734). The Cheesemakers strong first day allowed them to hang on for the fourth and final qualification spot.

Astoria boys wrap up season

Astoria High School boys golf wrapped up their season with an eighth-place finish at Quail Valley Golf Course. The Fishermen’s total score of 784 saw them finish ahead of Estacada (833), The Dalles (845) and Gladstone (972).

The Fishermen saw three golfers crack the top 30 with Benjamin Murdock, Jake O’Connor and Ian McHone all shooting under 200.

Murdock (191) led the way with a 26th place finish. He was followed by O’Connor (194) and McHone (195). Sawyer Rochon and Ty Cereghino both shot a 206.

Astoria girls top Seaside

After losing by one stroke to Seaside last week at the Cowapa League Championships, Astoria High School girls golf reversed the trend Tuesday afternoon at Quail Valley Golf Course.

The Fishermen shot a respectable 161 on Tuesday to grab eighth place out of an eligible 11 teams with a total score of 977.

Marlee Both (232) led the Fishermen during the two-day event, finishing 27th overall. She was followed by Maya Portillo (237), Darby McCleary (256) and Aspen Braaten (267).

Seaside finished in ninth place with a score of 994. The Seagulls were led by Makenna White with a 221. White just missed a place in the top 20 with a 21st place finish. She was followed by Kylie Keranen (247), Lolly Rahl (255) and Reagan Hartnett (273).

Sturgell leads Warrenton girls

Warrenton High School’s Jezalynn Sturgell was eight strokes from making the all-district team. Her two-day score of 208 was good for 12th place overall and a strong way for the senior to finish her Warriors career.

As a team, the Warriors came home 10th out of an eligible 11 teams with a score of 1,000. Savannah Bigelow (250), Kaidynce Daniels (251) and Amanda Nairn (291) followed behind Sturgell to cap off the Warriors season.