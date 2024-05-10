Seaside beats Astoria in last Clatsop Clash baseball game of the season

{span style=”font-size: 20px;”}After losing to rival Astoria High School 15-5 on Monday, Seaside returned the favor on Wednesday afternoon. The Seagulls put up 14 runs and defeated their rival 14-2, salvaging one game in the yearly rivalry.{/span}

Though Astoria won the season series, Wednesday’s game can serve as a springboard into next season for the young Seagulls. Seaside came into the year with a rebuild in mind, as they have a team of 11 freshman, two sophomores and only one senior.

One of those freshman, Hayden Halsen, was good on both sides of the ball. Halsen started the game and only gave up two unearned runs in his six innings. He also had two hits and two runs batted in at the plate. The Seagulls had 11 hits in total and took advantage of six Fishermen errors. Tallen Kraushaar, River Quackenbush and Brayden Cooley all had multiple hits, while Greyson Miller had two RBI’s.

While Seaside may have played their best game of the season, Astoria had one of their worst.

The Fishermen were sloppy in the field, their pitchers walked six batters and they registered just five hits against Halsen. After playing so well Monday, the game was disappointing for the Fishermen as they were unable to build off their momentum and finish the season on a high note.

Wilson leads Warrenton to league title

After their big win Monday against Valley Catholic High School, Warrenton baseball was one game away from a league title. A win against Rainier High School on Wednesday would see the Warriors in sole ownership of the title.

Odin Wilson made sure the Warriors weren’t going to have a letdown.

Wilson brought his best stuff to the mound on Wednesday afternoon. He went 6 1/3 innings, striking out 14 batters and allowing just three hits. He also had a two-run RBI double to help his own cause. The Warriors defeated Rainier 11-3 to wrap up the title with a 15-1 league record.

A six-run sixth inning was the difference in this one. After leading by just three after five innings, the Warriors scored eight in the last two innings to pull away.

Knappa gets a scare

Knappa High School baseball almost let one slip away Tuesday against Clatskanie High School, but held on in the end.

The Loggers started fast behind freshman Oliver Stevens. Stevens pitched four perfect innings for the Loggers and Knappa got out to a 4-0 lead after five innings. Clatskanie came back to score five runs over the next two, but Knappa held on for the 6-5 victory.

With the win, Knappa extends their winning streak to 14 games.

Warrenton softball hands Valley Catholic first league loss

Warrenton softball had a productive Wednesday in Beaverton against Valley Catholic. They handed previously unbeaten Valley Catholic their first league loss with a 7-4 victory in game one, and then went pitch for pitch with the Valiants in game two, losing 2-1.

Astoria handles Seaside

Astoria softball took care of business Tuesday afternoon.

The Fishermen handled rival Seaside 13-0 to keep their league title hopes alive. There was a chance of a letdown game after a big win against St. Helens, but the Fishermen made sure that didn’t happen.

Astoria scored five runs in the first and didn’t look back. The Fishermen had 15 hits, nine stolen bases and Taryen Wray only allowed three Seagulls to reach base.