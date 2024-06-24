Sears named to fourth All-American team

A Nebraska pitcher was named to his fourth All-American team. On Friday morning, senior Brett Sears was selected as a second-team All-American for Baseball America on Friday morning.

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year had a 9-1 record with a 2.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 104 innings. He also averaged a 0.88 WHIP and a 5.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Sears is the first Husker pitcher to record 100-plus strikeouts in a season since 2008. The 101 punchouts are the ninth-most in program history.

Sears’ honor is the highest by a Nebraska starting pitcher since Aaron Marsden in 2003. This is the fourth time the pitcher has been named an All-American, with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers, Perfect Game, and the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings naming Sears an All-American.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire