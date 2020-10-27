Searching for the next Red Sox manager: Getting to know the candidates

Red Sox managerial search: Who are the candidates? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been exactly one month since the Red Sox announced that Ron Roenicke wouldn't return as manager in 2021. But who will replace him?

Could it be Alex Cora, the man who led Boston to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title in his first season managing the team in 2018? His one-year suspension expires once this year's World Series ends, but would Chaim Bloom bring him back or look to find his own hire?

If it's not Cora, there's one consistent trait among the other men who have already interviewed or are rumored to be in the mix to succeed Roenicke.

None of them have any major league managerial experience -- and all are relatively young. Here's a closer look at the leading candidates.