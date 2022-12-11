Searching for a bright spot in Hornets’ struggles? Look no further than Bryce McGowens

Not long after Bryce McGowens’ dream had been realized, he found himself in a dilemma.

Days removed from being selected in the second round of the June draft, McGowens was one of the newest members of the Charlotte Hornets and simply wanted to get some shots up at the team’s practice facility inside Spectrum Center. He pulled up in an SUV along with a few others on the Hornets’ summer league team, searching for the proper way to get in.

McGowens sought security clearance because it was after hours and the guard shed was empty, all so he could fire off jumpers and soak up the early stages of playing for the franchise he grew up watching growing up in South Carolina. It was clear the 20-year-old didn’t take this newfound opportunity for granted, immediately getting started on increasing his trajectory.

He doesn’t have a problem any more getting into the facility — or the Hornets’ lineup for that matter. In a season that’s gone anything but according to plan for the team, given a rash of injuries, the rookie guard has been a rare bright spot.

“There’s a lot of positives going forward and he’s right at the top of that list to me,” coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s got size, he has instincts, he has a feel for the game. But the biggest thing is he steps out there like he belongs. He’s poised, he’s smart.”

Clifford, unsolicited, brought up McGowens’ rapid growth.

“We had one game where he was in the film session and it was like, ‘Look at this,’ ” Clifford said. “It was all technique-based things that he had never done before in training camp that he’s doing every night now. He’s got to get bigger, stronger, more experienced, but he has a chance to be a really good player.”

Signed to a two-way contract that’s had him splitting time between Charlotte and Greensboro, injuries to Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin have opened the door for McGowens — and he’s walked right in, logging meaningful minutes in the Hornets’ past six games.

His averages of 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during that span don’t really tell the story of his unexpected impact. He’s also shown he can get it done defensively with his wiry 6-foot-6, 185-pound frame, even swatting LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s shot on a fast break.

Story continues

Unflappable should be his middle name.

“His poise, his demeanor, he doesn’t get rattled,” Kelly Oubre said. “No moment seems too big for him. He’s always ready. He comes out there and plays his game, is smooth. When I was his age, I was 100 miles an hour running through walls and banging my head against everything. So to see him in his mind frame right now as a rookie, it doesn’t emulate a normal rookie. He’s NBA ready and I feel like he’s going to be a star in this league.”

The Charlotte Observer caught up with McGowens to get his take on his recent play and what he has learned in his first six months of his tenure with the Hornets.

Roderick Boone: What it’s been like being on the floor for very important minutes?

Bryce McGowens: Really I feel like it just starts off with me wanting to be on the floor. It starts with walkthrough and me paying attention to film, doing whatever I have to do to stay on the floor. It really starts defensively, working hard to make sure I’m in the right places, being intelligent defensively and just working hard. That’s where I start off. That’s what I try to hold my hat on to try to stay on the floor. Whatever I have to do to help this team win and do to be on the floor, that’s what I’m willing to do.

RB: You mentioned wanting to be good defensively, you had a block on Kawhi. What was that like and how much do you value that part of your game?

BM: Really just using my length, my athletic ability and my IQ. to try to make plays on both ends, to try to hold my hat like I said and limit points for the other team.

RB: Did you ever think you would be able to say you blocked Kahwi?

BM: I would say it’s one basketball game. But just being able to be on the floor with those guys feels great. It’s just basketball, so I’m trying to make winning plays.

RB: Is that the main thing, figuring out you can play with these guys at this level, which is something you’ve done throughout your career?

BM: I would say experience. I feel the game of basketball every day is just another game. So I was able to come out and execute and just have fun with it like I’ve always been doing. I would say it’s just a blessing to be out there and be at this level.

Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens, right, shoots over Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Charlotte won 117-116. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

RB: You’ve shown that you can not only hit the jumper, but you also are aggressive attacking the basket. What about that part of your game? How does it help you?

BM: I feel like just having a good first step and me being able to use my athleticism to get to the rack. I’m going to finish one of these dunks. It’s coming. But I just try to get to the rack, try to get to the free-throw line.

RB: What have the veteran players on the team said to you about how you’ve been able to get it going?

BM: Yeah, really just continue to stay locked in defensively. That’s where it all starts. Just staying at it, working hard on defense.

RB: Terry Rozier mentioned you are sometimes one of the first people he sees in the gym. When you hear your teammates say things like that, how does it make you feel?

BM: It makes me feel great, just being able to hear from the older guys. They are guys that you have been watching your whole life. So just to be on the same floor, be with them and hear things like that, they push me. Just watching them, it pushes me to work harder to try to get to another level.