Searching for answers after another defensive collapse by Eagles

We finally got a look at what the Eagles’ defense looks like at full strength against a decent offense.

Disaster.

One of the worst performances by an Eagles defense in five years under Jim Schwartz — on the heels of a terrible second half a week earlier — is an ominous sign for what’s supposed to be the strength of this team.

They ran it and they threw it and the Eagles never had a chance to stop any of it.

The Rams beat the Eagles 37-19 Sunday, and just like Washington a week earlier they could have scored more points if they felt like it.

The Eagles have now allowed 64 points, and that’s the third-most in franchise history after two games and the most since 1971.

The Rams had eight real drives and scored five touchdowns and a field goal. And these weren’t those piddly short drives like in the opener vs. Washington. The Rams had four scoring drives of 75 yards or more and another of 64 yards.

They marched up and down the field with impunity.

What was most disturbing was that the Rams were able to move the ball at will both running it and throwing it. The Eagles’ front four didn’t put up a fight against the run or generate much pressure against the pass, the secondary let guys run free all afternoon, and the linebackers didn’t do much of anything at all except miss tackles and blow coverages.

What was equally disturbing is that Jim Schwartz and his staff weren’t able to make any adjustments. Which has always been Schwartz's strength.

The Rams scored TDs on their first three drives of the first half and then came out and scored a field goal and two more TDs on their first four drives of the second half.

This is two weeks in a row now where the Eagles were in the game in the second half and the defense collapsed. They’ve now faced 10 second-half drives and allowed points on seven of them.

Let’s look at the numbers:

The Eagles allowed 449 yards, the most they’ve given up at home since the second Giants game in 2016

L.A.'s 37 points is the most the Eagles have allowed at home since the Eagles lost 40-17 to the Cards in Chip Kelly’s second-to-last game.

Although the Eagles forced a fumble on special teams, the defense had no takeaways for a second straight week. This is the first time since 1998 the Eagles’ defense hasn’t forced a turnover in the first two games of a season.

Even with three kneel-downs at the end of the game, the Rams ran 39 times for 191 yards, the most rushing yards the Eagles have allowed since the first Washington game in 2016 and the most at home since that Arizona game in 2015.

This was the first time in 51 years an Eagles opponent had over 190 rushing yards and their quarterback had a passer rating of 140 or higher. It last happened when the Falcons beat the Eagles 27-3 at Franklin Field in 1969. Falcons QB Bob Berry had a 145.3 passer rating, and Harmon Wages, Cannonball Butler, Tom McCauley, Charlie Bryant and Gary McDermott combined for 199 rushing yards.

Jared Goff didn’t have to work to find open guys. He hit on his first 13 passes and finished 20-for-27 for 267 yards with three TD passes and a 142.1 passer rating, highest against the Eagles since Drew Brees had a 153.2 in that 48-7 game in New Orleans in 2018 and highest against the Eagles at the Linc since Eli Manning’s 145.7 back in 2011.

This is bad.

Two games into the season, the Eagles are one of four NFL teams without a defensive takeaway (along with the Lions, Texans and Raiders, who play Monday night).

The vaunted interior of their defensive line has yet to make a big play. Their rebuilt secondary has been ineffective and overmatched. Their young linebackers have frequently looked lost.

After the Bengals you’ve got the 49ers, Ravens and Cowboys. This season is on the verge of being over before it begins, and this battered defense is every bit as much to blame as the struggling offense.