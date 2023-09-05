Searches for Missing, Cleanup Operations Underway in Spain After Severe Storms

Searches were underway for two missing people, in the Madrid-area towns of Villamanta and Aldea del Fresno, emergency services said on September 5, as cleanup efforts continued after severe storms.

Footage posted by the Security and Emergency Agency in Madrid shows clearance work being done at a partially collapsed bridge in Aldea del Fresno.

A 10-year-old boy was found in the town after clinging to a tree for several hours. El Pais said his father was still missing in the area.

According to figures from the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, Madrid recorded 95 mm of rain on Sunday, September 3, while Cadiz topped the list with more than 172 mm of rain over a 24-hour period.

At least three people were confirmed to have died in the extreme weather. Credit: 112 Madrid via Storyful