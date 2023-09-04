Searches Continue in Central Spain After Deadly Flooding

Rescue efforts continued in parts of central Spain on Monday, September 4, after heavy rain triggered severe and deadly flooding in the region.

This footage was released by Spain’s Civil Guard on Monday, who said it was filmed in Camarena, in the Spanish province of Toledo. In the video, a rescue helicopter can be seen flying near a road that was washed out.

At least three people were killed and several missing after the flooding in the province, El Pais reported on Monday, while searches were also ongoing in the Madrid region. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful