In search of his own legacy, Justin Herbert has one of his biggest nights with Marcus Mariota in the house

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are Pac-12 Conference North Division Champions, contenders for the College Football Playoff, on a nine-game winning streak and have their first 7-0 start to Pac-12 Conference play since 2012.

In a 34-6 victory over Arizona, official King of the North quarterback Justin Herbert demonstrated how he helped lead Oregon (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12) to those massive accomplishments.

"Magical" is how teammate senior linebacker Troy Dye described Herbert's performance.

"You get the ball in (number)10's hands and it's ridiculous, anything can happen," Dye continued. "He's a magician with the ball…I'll tell you what, he makes throws even crazier in practice."

Herbert's 333 passing yards marks his most this season and fourth most in his Oregon career. He became just the second player in Oregon history to surpass 10,000 total career yards and 100 total career touchdowns, sharing the milestone with former Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

Witnessing from the sideline donning an Oregon-clad baseball hat pulled down, was Mariota. Despite his efforts to remain incognito, the camera found him, which brought 54,219 Ducks fans to their feet in a standing ovation. He took his hat off and bowed to the crowd in appreciation.

"I can always tell when he's in town because it's the loudest the crowd ever gets," Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal said of Mariota. "There is nothing like being a player and seeing not only all the greats, former Oregon Ducks coming back and being around the program…I love it, will continue to invite them and want to see it happen much more."

Cristobal stressed the top priority to bring the "Men of Oregon" back to strengthen the Duck legacy and "Oregon family." He continued to share that when he was a player at Miami, meeting alumni was one of his favorite aspects of the game. Crisobal emphasized that it brings a perspective that the current Ducks are "borrowing the jerseys" and apart of something bigger.

The attention shifted back to the other sneaky-quick quarterback with an elite arm.

Herbert's show started right away. On the second play of the game, he launched a 73-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III, the longest pass play of his season. The highlights continued with a reverse flea flicker 53-yard touchdown toss to an extended Juwan Johnson, worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 nod. Herbert whipped his third touchdown with a back-shoulder bullet to Spencer Webb for 24 yards. Herbert's fourth touchdown went to Travis Dye on a perfectly-timed 33-yard screen pass, extending Oregon's comfortable lead before turning the reins over to back-up quarterback Tyler Shough.

Picking the best moment would be challenging. Good thing it's not necessary. What is mandatory, however, is keeping the offensive momentum as the Ducks finish their two remaining Pac-12 games and beyond. Arizona's defense is the worst in the conference and looming is a title game against the stout No. 7 Utah Utes.

It'll be the first time Oregon competes for the conference title since 2014 during Mariota's final season. When Mariota is in town, his legacy is loud enough to hurt an eardrum. Now, it's Herbert's opportunity to establish his own.

In search of his own legacy, Justin Herbert has one of his biggest nights with Marcus Mariota in the house originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest