The search is over: Eddy Pineiro will officially be the Bears' kicker for Week 1

It's official: Eddy Pineiro is the Bears' Week 1 kicker.

Talking with media at Halas Hall on Sunday afternoon, Bears' head coach Matt Nagy confirmed that they were going with Pineiro:

Eddy Pineiro will be the Bears' kicker on Thursday against Green Bay, Matt Nagy confirms. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 1, 2019

"We feel like he certainly earned it," Nagy added. "He made it through a lot of mental challenges, physical challenges, working through the highs and lows. Obviously no one wants to miss an extra point in the game that he did – it wasn't a good miss, he missed it to the left pretty good. But he rebounded, and I think that's what, as we go here, you want everybody to be perfect. Is that going to happen? Realistically, probably not. So how do I balance it? And how do we balance it as a staff as we move forward?

"It'll be fun to watch. It'll be interesting to see how he handles it, but he deserves it."

Pineiro beat out Elliot Fry, among others, to earn the job, and strong performances in the final two preseason games convinced the Bears that a Labor Day waiver wire pickup wasn't needed. In particular, Pineiro's 3-3 performance against the Titans – after starting the night with a missed extra point – showed the Bears exactly what they were looking for.

"What I thought was pretty powerful is that he came back and made the next kick and then made two more after that," Nagy said on Thursday night. "We talk about it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I like the fact that he came back and made those."

