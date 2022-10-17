In search of complete game, Packers find complete failure vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers entered Week 6 in search of the elusive complete game from the offense, defense and special teams. What Matt LaFleur’s team found on Sunday against the New York Jets qualified as the exact opposite: complete failure.

Breakdowns from the offense, defense and special teams all contributed to the Packers’ 17-point home loss to the Jets on Sunday.

In every phase of the game, the Packers ended up disappointing.

The Packers offense gained 4.0 yards per play, gave up four sacks and nine quarterback hits, turned the ball over once, scored twice over 13 possessions, converted 4-of-20 third or fourth downs and finished with only 10 points.

The Packers defense didn’t have a takeaway, gave up 198 yards and 17 points over a three-possession stretch in the second half and let the Jets rush for 179 yards with three different players producing a 20-yard rush.

The Packers special teams allowed a blocked field goal and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, harkening back memories of the playoff collapse in January and providing the Jets a 10-point special teams swing.

The offense didn’t take advantage of a dominant first half from the Packers defense and didn’t score until Mason Crosby’s field goal on the eighth possession of the half. The offense also didn’t take advantage of a blocked punt by the special teams; after taking over at the 36-yard line, the Packers had a holding penalty on first down and then allowed a sack on third down to knock the team out of field goal range.

The defense gave up a 41-yard completion to Corey Davis, a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Braxton Berrios and a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Breece Hall, three explosive plays that powered the Jets in the second half. Not getting a takeaway for the third time in six games meant the Packers lost the turnover battle once again.

The special teams had a poor snap and poor blocking on the right side of the protection on the blocked kick and a missed block from Dallin Leavitt on the blocked punt.

The 17-point loss at Lambeau Field is the Packers worst home loss under LaFleur and the team’s worst at home since a 31-0 defeat in the season finale of 2018.

“I believe in the guys in the locker room,” LaFleur said. “I know we have a great group of men, and I think everybody is going to stick together through this, and we’re going to continue to scratch and claw and fight our way out of this.”

