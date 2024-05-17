Search for Campbell's replacement in River Falls will begin in near future

RIVER FALLS — The search for a replacement for a new Wildcats boys basketball coach will start shortly, the Leader-Telegram has learned.

That comes on the heels of the resignation of former head coach Zac Campbell, who announced earlier this week, that he was stepping down from the position he has held since 2013.

“We will begin the search for a new head coach in the near future and will fill the position as soon as possible,” David Crail, athletic and activities director for the high school, informed the Leader-Telegram in an email.

Crail went on to thank the now former head coach for his service to the Wildcats and the entire River Falls community.

“The School District of River Falls and the River Falls community as a whole are fortunate to have had Coach Campbell as the leader of our basketball program. He has led with high character, creating a culture that he, his staff and his past/present student-athletes can be proud of. Zac has taught his players how to compete and lead both on and off the court. We are extremely grateful for his efforts and all that he has done to help shape the lives of so many,” Crail told the Leader-Telegram in his email statement.

In a letter posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, announcing his resignation Campbell said that leaving the program would be difficult, but it will allow him to spend more time with his family.

“Leading a basketball program has allowed me to experience life’s full emotion, and I’m honored to have had these experiences,” Campbell said in part in the letter that can be read in its entirety on the Wildcats X site, @RFBoysHoops.

Campbell began his stint as River Falls boys basketball coach in 2013 and posted an overall record of 187-105 in his 11 years there. He led the Wildcats to two Big Rivers Conference titles and in 2021, a state championship appearance.