Search for 49ers' No. 3 receiver will resume in training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Maiocco
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Search for 49ers' No. 3 receiver to resume in training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The combination of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, arguably, gives the 49ers one of the top pairings of young wide receivers in the league.

Beyond their top two, however, the 49ers have more questions than answers.

The 49ers lack a clear No. 3 receiver to replace Kendrick Bourne, who signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent this offseason.

“We're looking for the obvious third spot,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday as he announced the conclusion of the team’s offseason program.

When the 49ers’ full squad next reports to work in Santa Clara in late-July, there might not be one reserve who is assured a spot on the roster.

Likewise, there is nobody who comes to camp with zero chance of making the regular-season roster.

“All of them, I believe, are NFL players, and all of them gave themselves a chance in OTAs to show us that and we'll see what they do in their 40 days away,” Shanahan said. “It'll be a fun competition to watch.

If everyone stays healthy it's going to be a battle. It's a good problem to have, though.”

The 49ers do not appear inclined to add another veteran wide receiver to compete for a roster spot, but Shanahan speaks as if he believes all the answers for the backup jobs are already on the team.

Richie James could be the front-runner, if he can find consistency.

James had nine receptions for 184 yards in a game last season against the Green Bay Packers when the 49ers’ top three receivers were out of action. His output was 50 yards more than the best receiving game of Samuel’s NFL career, and it was 65 yards better than anything Aiyuk produced as a rookie.

James missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury.

“Richie he's been here for a lot and helped us a ton,” Shanahan said. “And right before he got hurt or tweaked something, I thought he was having a hell of a camp. So I'm excited to see him come back.”

Mohamed Sanu, who turns 32 in training camp, has the most experience of any receiver on the roster. Sanu looked good in organized team activities last week. Travis Benjamin returns after opting out of last season.

Kevin White, the No. 7 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2015, will compete for a roster spot, along Trent Sherfield, Jalen Hurd, Jauan Jennings, Bennie Fowler, River Cracraft, Andy Jones and undrafted rookie Austin Watkins Jr.

Sherfield is likely to win a roster spot due to his contributions on special teams. Hurd is a promising prospect who was sidelined for his first two NFL seasons due to injuries.

RELATED: Shanahan offers progress report on Lance after 49ers' OTAs

Although Samuel and Aiyuk have their spots on the team assured, Shanahan wants to place emphasis on both players developing their skills.

“They’ve got to put in a good camp and get through it healthy so we can get them to play up to their potential,” Shanahan said.

“After that, I've been happy with our group out there. A number of guys have a chance to try to earn that third role and we need a number of guys to make the roster to be ready for starting roles in case people get hurt.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't trade for Julio Jones

    Kyle Shanahan went into detail about the 49ers' thought process regarding potentially trading for Julio Jones.

  • Report: LeBron James to switch jersey numbers after 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    LeBron James reportedly will switch from No. 23 back to No. 6 following the release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" this summer.

  • Texans DE Jonathan Greenard says new scheme allows him to make plays on the ball

    Houston Texans DE Jonathan Greenard says one of the benefits of the new Tampa 2 scheme is he can make plays on the ball and not play coverage.

  • Kyle Shanahan confirms Nick Bosa's attendance at 49ers OTAs

    Kyle Shananan confirmed Nick Bosa was at team headquarters in preparation for minicamp.

  • Carew: Pitchers have always cheated, so hitters need a new approach

    Major League batters have combined for a .237 average through the first two-plus months of 2021, a number that if it keeps up over a full season will represent the lowest mark in more than a half-century.Hitters hope that a MLB crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances on the ball will level the playing field and lead to increased averages as the year goes on.One item of interest: ...

  • Bengals WR Tee Higgins surprised by Joe Burrow

    During Bengals' Tuesday practice, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was asked about the 'extra zip' that Burrow has been putting on his passes.

  • If the Aaron Rodgers situation is “fixable,” why hasn’t it been fixed?

    Former Aaron Rodgers teammates, led by James Jones, continue to say that the situation between Rodgers and the Packers is “fixable.” Fine. So why hasn’t it been fixed? It would be foolish not to account for the possibility that Rodgers is leading people like Jones to believe that it’s fixable, so that they’ll publicly say [more]

  • Julio Jones trade: Details emerge regarding fourth-round pick

    The Falcons sent Julio Jones along with a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans Sunday morning in exchange for 2022 second-round pick and a fourth in 2023.

  • Jamie Newman waived by Philadelphia Eagles

    Former Georgia quarterback and undrafted NFL free agent Jamie Newman has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Details here.

  • Nick Bosa rejoined teammates this week to continue his rehab

    Nick Bosa has spent the offseason rehabbing in Florida while spending time with his brother, Joey. The 49ers pass rusher, though, arrived in Santa Clara this week to work at the team facility with his teammates. The plan was for Bosa to stay in town for the last week of organized team activities and next [more]

  • Newcomer De’Vondre Campbell brings ‘different dynamic’ to Packers LB group

    The Packers are hoping to get a big and versatile linebacker in newcomer De'Vondre Campbell.

  • England vs Croatia, Euro 2021: What date is the match, what time is kick-off and what is our prediction?

    England will begin their delayed Euro 2021 campaign with a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia at Wembley. Gareth Southgate's men lost that match in heart-breaking fashion with Mario Mandzukic scoring in extra time, despite England going 1-0 up. It is not the first time Croatia have been a painful thorn in the side of England. Croatia prevented England from qualifying for Euro 2008, after a disastrous campaign under Steve McClaren culminated in a 3-2 loss. Since that fateful

  • Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers, who want look at young players

    Khris Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team's standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger. Texas got the 33-year-old Davis, who has a $16.75 million salary this season, when longtime starting shortstop Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland in February. The Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Eli White from Triple-A Round Rock.

  • Tennis-Evert says 100% behind Federer's decision to pull out of French Open

    Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.

  • Bucks face character test after getting embarrassed by Nets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) No second-round matchup had more advance billing than the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks series that featured the NBA's two highest-scoring offenses. Brooklyn has been every bit as potent as advertised in building a 2-0 lead. The Bucks' chances of making this a competitive series depend on whether they can return home and regain the form they showed before these last couple of games.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

    PARIS (Reuters) -Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the French Open semi-finals for the second straight year and end the Russian's surprise run on the Parisian clay. The Greek got revenge for his Australian Open semi-final loss to the Russian this year and improved his Grand Slam quarter-final record to 4-0 with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 win that teed up a last-four clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev. "It was a very close match and we both served pretty well," Tsitsipas said.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik brutally smashes Augusto Sakai with last-second KO

    It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.

  • Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

    PARIS (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time. After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered. Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times in his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

  • The Latest: Defending champion Swiatek into quarterfinals

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals after beating unseeded 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round. Kostyuk saved one match point on her second serve at 30-40 as she held in the ninth game of the second set. Swiatek has now won 22 straight sets at Roland Garros, including her run to the title last year.

  • Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

    Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer. Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open on Monday.