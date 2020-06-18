Editor's note: Sports Uncovered, the newest podcast from NBC Sports, will shine a fresh light on some of the most notable moments in sports. The third episode tells the story of former NFL star Sean Taylor's tragic death.

The last time Frank Gore saw Sean Taylor was after his own mother, Liz, died in mid-September of 2007. Slightly over two months later, Taylor, only 24 at the time, tragically died when he was shot in his Miami home by robbers.

"At the University of Miami, all the boys that come out of there are like brothers," Gore said to the Associated Press after Taylor's death, via ESPN. "It's like losing my brother. ... It's just tough on me, losing my mom and losing a friend who I played ball with, who I knew from younger days."

Gore was in his third season with the 49ers. He had rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 25, 2007. The performance helped him win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

And then two days later, his former college teammate at the University of Miami was murdered.

"Miami, it's a tough city," Gore said. "A lot of people are jealous of guys who've got better stuff than them. I've thought about it when I go back to see my family and my kids.

"I've got to be careful."

[RELATED: Kap joins Medium's board, partners on Kaepernick Publishing]

Gore, 37, spent 10 seasons with the 49ers. He also has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The veteran running back signed with the New York Jets this offseason as he continues to defy Father Time.

Taylor was a star safety for Washington at the time of his death. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2007. The year he died, he had five interceptions, nine passes defensed and 41 tackles in just nine games.

[SPORTS UNCOVERED: Listen to the latest episode]





Sean Taylor's death 'like losing brother' for Frank Gore back in 2007 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area