Sean Taylor is scaring Pro Bowl punters like Tress Way to this day

The Pro Bowl may not count for anything other than an accolade on a player's resume, but it has delivered some memorable moments over the years.

Maybe the best Pro Bowl play ever was when Sean Taylor leveled former Bills punter Brian Moorman when the AFC tried to run a fake in the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Sean Taylor will forever have the greatest Pro Bowl highlight ever. pic.twitter.com/wzX8Bf3Hi3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2020

Tress Way is representing the Redskins in the 2020 Pro Bowl and still has that play in the back of his mind.

When asked whether he'd try to pull off a fake punt of his own on Sunday, Way said yes but under specific conditions.

.@Mitch_Tischler asked Tress Way about executing a fake punt in the Pro Bowl right after Way was selected. Way said he'd love to throw a pass but has no interest in running thanks to this play ⬇️ https://t.co/sVcKhPI4ke — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 26, 2020

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jamal Adams are the starting safeties for the AFC, so while both are great players and Adams is a hard-hitter in his own right, none of them are Taylor.

So if you see the NFC pull off a fake punt and Tress Way quickly gets rid of the ball, you'll know why.

